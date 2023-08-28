Golf
High School
Ferndale, Shanksville-Stonycreek at Portage, 3 p.m.
McConnellsburg, North Star at Rockwood, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at West Shamokin, 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll, Central Cambria, Forest Hills at Bellwood-Antis, 2 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Johnstown Christian School at Centre County Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Southern Fulton, 5:45 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
North Star at McConnellsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Richland at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Fannett-Metal at Windber, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian School at Centre County Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.
North Star at McConnellsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Fannett-Metal at Windber, 5 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Windber at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Richland, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bishop McCort at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Glendale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.
River Valley at United, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.