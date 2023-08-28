Sam Sharbaugh

Conemaugh Township senior Sam Sharbaugh eyes a putt on No.12 during a tri-match at Oakbrook Golf Course in Ferrelton, Wednesday, Aug.16, 2023. Sharbaugh finished the half-round at +5.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

Ferndale, Shanksville-Stonycreek at Portage, 3 p.m.

McConnellsburg, North Star at Rockwood, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at West Shamokin, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop Carroll, Central Cambria, Forest Hills at Bellwood-Antis, 2 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Johnstown Christian School at Centre County Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Southern Fulton, 5:45 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

North Star at McConnellsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Richland at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Fannett-Metal at Windber, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian School at Centre County Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.

North Star at McConnellsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Fannett-Metal at Windber, 5 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Windber at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Richland, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Bishop McCort at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Glendale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Tussey Mountain at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.

River Valley at United, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you