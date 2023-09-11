Cross Country
High School
Ligonier Valley, Norwin at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Southern Garrett, 4 p.m.
Golf
High School
Bedford, Bishop McCort, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, noon
Conemaugh Township, Ferndale, Homer-Center at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.
Curwensville, Rockwood at North Star, 3 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships, at Park Hills, Altoona, 10 a.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Bucknell at St. Francis, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
Charleroi at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Carroll-McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Richland, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.
Rockwood at North Star, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Northern Bedford County at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Rockwood at North Star, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Huntingdon at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Windber, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College at Garrett College, 7 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Penn College, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at North Star, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Portage, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Windber at Shade, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at United, 6 p.m.
Football
Grade 7
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.
