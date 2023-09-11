Julia Chunta

 

Forest Hills’ Julia Chunta sets up a teammate for a kill on Richland during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Johnstown, PA., Thursday, Sept.7, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Ligonier Valley, Norwin at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Southern Garrett, 4 p.m.

Golf

High School

Bedford, Bishop McCort, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, noon

Conemaugh Township, Ferndale, Homer-Center at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.

Curwensville, Rockwood at North Star, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships, at Park Hills, Altoona, 10 a.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Bucknell at St. Francis, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

Charleroi at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Carroll-McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Richland, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.

Rockwood at North Star, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Northern Bedford County at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Rockwood at North Star, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Huntingdon at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Windber, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College at Garrett College, 7 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at Penn College, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at North Star, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Portage, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Windber at Shade, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at United, 6 p.m.

Football

Grade 7

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Bedford at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.

