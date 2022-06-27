JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The text messages, phone calls and praise on social media overwhelmed Richland High School graduate Ethan Dabbs on Monday.
The University of Virginia javelin thrower said he hoped to make his hometown proud during Sunday’s USA Track and Field (USATF) outdoor championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Mission accomplished.
Dabbs advanced to the finals as the eighth seed and sat in fifth place after five attempts.
On his final try, Dabbs let loose a throw of 81.29 meters (266 feet, 8 inches) to earn the national championship.
“It was a good weekend,” Dabbs understated during a Monday telephone interview while back in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he is taking graduate classes.
“Trying to make the hometown proud,” Dabbs said.
Dabbs, who is pursuing a master’s degree in higher education, has one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 season.
His accomplishments this season are even more impressive considering he had surgery on his throwing arm last summer.
Still, Dabbs managed to earn his third straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship and was runner-up in the NCAA Division I meet. His throw of 82.93 meters (272 feet) set ACC and ACC Championship Meet records.
Dabbs used the lessons learned in the NCAA Championship event during Sunday’s competition.
“I had a problem in nationals where I don’t think I actually warmed up well enough,” Dabbs said. “That was the focus going into USAs, get focused on having a couple good warm ups and go from there.
“I had good warmups. I was feeling pretty solid going into competition. I just couldn’t put it together my first couple throws. I threw one good enough to get into the top eight. I rode that one into finals. Whenever it came time for finals, I knew that I had another one in me that was big.”
When asked if he felt pressure during the USA championships, Dabbs said, “No.”
“I’m very comfortable with where I’m at right now in the season,” he said. “I know I have one good throw a meet. There wasn’t a lot of pressure. I trust myself and I trust my training. I got the whole crowd involved on the last one.”
Dabbs hopes he will have a chance to compete at the World Athletics Championships on July 15-24, also in Eugene. But there are no guarantees despite his national title and top-ranked throws.
“I’m on a bubble for whether or not I’ll get there,” Dabbs said.
“There are points based off of competitions. Because I’m in the NCAA, I can’t go to a lot of those high-caliber competitions in Europe. I’m not blessed as of yet to have a free enough schedule to get across the sea and have at it over there.”
