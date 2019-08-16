Chris Trouba will be a late arrival to the Johnstown Tomahawks’ training camp, which opens on Monday in Ebensburg. But the fourth-year Johnstown defenseman and returning team captain has a good reason for the delay.
On Friday, Trouba and Tomahawks equipment manager Dave Dunkleberger were in Chicago, the last U.S. stop on their way to Sochi, Russia, via additional layovers in London, England, and Moscow. Trouba will play and Dunkleberger will staff the 2019 Sirius Junior Club World Cup.
“It’s an honor,” said Trouba, one of 24 players on Team North American Hockey League. “We had a lot of good players last year, so it’s a special thing that I got picked.
“I’m excited to get over there and get after it with the other guys,” Trouba said while waiting for his flight to depart from Chicago on Friday.
Eight squads will compete in the World Cup event.
Team NAHL begins play with a Monday exhibition game against Moscow before heading to Sochi. The Junior Club World Cup also will include representatives from Finland, Austria, Czech Republic, Russia, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland.
“This is the first time that they’ve done this where the NAHL brought a team overseas for an international tournament,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said on Friday. “We couldn’t have asked for a better guy to be chosen for this than Chris. He is a quality person.
“He’s been a Tomahawk for his entire junior hockey life. He embodies what we want our players to be. For the NAHL to choose him as a representative of the Tomahawks, we’re proud of him.”
Dunkleberger, a Johnstown native, is another mainstay in the Tomahawks organization. He is among the longest-tenured and most respected equipment managers in the league.
“It’s great to be here with ‘Dunk,’ ” Trouba said. “It’s nice to know somebody that you can always talk to and that helps out a bit.”
Team NAHL will be coached by Aberdeen Wings coach Scott Langer and Amarillo Bulls coach Rocky Russo.
Forwards include: Max Borst (Maryland Black Bears); Jack Conroy (Odessa Jackalopes); Andrew DeCarlo (Lone Star Brahmas); Billy Feczko (Shreveport Mudbugs); Nate Norn (Minnesota Wilderness); Carter Hottmann (Janesville Jets); John Jaworski (Northeast Generals); Austin Jouppi (Bismarck Bobcats); Killian Kiecker-Olson (Chippewa Steel); Brandon Lajoie (Kenai River Brown Bears); Austin McCarthy (Topeka Pilots); Gabe Temple (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights); and Nick Trela (Amarillo Bulls).
Defensemen: Trouba; Jake Beaune (Aberdeen Wings); Seth Bergeron (Jamestown Rebels); Tyler Love (Corpus Christi IceRays); Brody Medeiros (New Jersey Titans); Alex Murray (St. Cloud Blizzard); Sam Skinner (Minot Minotauros); and Colin Stein (Minnesota Magicians).
Goaltenders: Mattias Sholl (Fairbanks Ice Dogs); and Jack Williams (Springfield Junior Blues).
“First things first, we want to build some team chemistry,” Trouba said. “We’re from all over the league. We’ll be playing against teams that have been together for a couple of weeks. We just have to play our style of game, the NAHL brand.”
