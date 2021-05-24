Greater Johnstown High School held a senior signing day and military recognition event on MondayMay 24, 2021, at the high school. A scholarship presentation and recognition of this academic year’s All-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference honorees also was part of the ceremony. Student-athletes who will move on to college or the military are (front row, from left) four-sport standout Ashley Eckenrod (U.S. Air Force); cheerleader Elaina Grosik; boys basketball player Omarion Harris (Penn State-DuBois); girls basketball player Daijah Hall; and (standing from left) baseball player Zachary Slis (Pitt-Johnstown); band member Ryan Spencer (U.S. Navy); band member Andrew Gray (Kent State University); boys basketball player Joziah Wyatt-Taylor (Moravian Prep, North Carolina); boys basketball player Savion Holiday (Penn State-DuBois); boys basketball player Drezyre Toney (Penn State-DuBois); and football player Wade Knipple (Valley Forge Military). Also recognized for moving on to the next level were band member Audrina Savory-Martin (Full Sail University); cheerleader Laj Sitton (Slippery Rock University); cheerleader Paige Felton (Slippery Rock University, National Guard); and baseball player Cody Barrett (U.S. Marine Corps).