Matthew Kozar posed for photographs with his parents and Ramblers tennis coach Joe Podrebarac before answering a few questions from the media on Wednesday afternoon at Windber Area High School.
Then, the senior three-time District 5 singles tennis champion dashed out of the board of directors meeting room to join his teammates on a trip to Somerset for the district tennis team championship event.
Ramblers girls soccer standouts Natalie Buza and Kylie Ashbrook had a less hectic, though just as rewarding schedule.
All three of the Windber student-athletes participated in a signing ceremony to announce their future plans at the college level.
Kozar will play tennis at NCAA Division I St. Francis University in Loretto. Buza and Ashbrook each will play women’s soccer at NCAA Division II Pitt-Johnstown.
“I wanted a challenge,” Kozar said. “I’m glad I get to go there. I’m probably not going to play singles (as a freshman), but maybe doubles. Later on, I might be able to play singles. All of my family can watch me.”
The undefeated, top-seeded Kozar rolled through the District 5 Class 2A boys tennis tournament on Tuesday in Bedford. He earned a spot in the PIAA Tournament in Hershey on May 28-29.
“I’m very proud of the job that Matthew has done all season,” Podrebarac said. “He is an extremely hard worker and a great leader to the younger players on our team.”
The son of Matt and Bridget Kozar, Matthew appreciates the opportunity to compete again this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
“I didn’t get to play districts last year, nor even have a season,” Kozar said. “Last year, I had all of my friends I was going to play with. They didn’t get to play because of COVID. I could also have won districts and been the first four-time champ, which would have been awesome. Sadly, I couldn’t.”
Kozar embraced the challenge of playing at the Division I level in college. He’ll continue in the sport he’s enjoyed nearly his entire life.
“I’ve been playing tennis for 15, 16 years,” Kozar said. “I’ve been playing it forever. Keep playing every day and get better.
“My dad got me into the sport. He started me young,” Kozar added. “He played in high school. He would always play with his friends in USTA leagues. I always wanted to be like him and play like him.”
A midfielder, Buza tallied 72 goals and 180 points in 55 career games with the Ramblers, playing for her father, coach B. Paul Buza. As a senior, she had 23 goals and 56 points in 11 games, an average of 2.1 goals a game.
Windber won District 5 titles during Buza and Ashbrook’s freshmen and sophomore seasons in 2017 and 2018. Coach Buza led the Ramblers to three straight district crowns (2016-18). Last fall, Windber went 16-1-1 and advanced to the district semifinal round.
“It’s nice to have my family so close that they can come to games and support me,” said Buza, who was joined by her mother, Connie, and father/coach Paul at the signing. “They’ll be right there.
“It means a lot to get this chance. Not a lot of kids do. I’m glad that I get to continue my soccer for four more years.”
Ashbrook played defense for Windber in 82 games. She scored four points, including two goals during her scholastic career.
“I picked UPJ because it’s so close to home,” said Ashbrook, the daughter of Michael and Valarie Ashbrook. “The campus is beautiful. I loved the coach (Vito Addalli). I loved all the people I met there. I’ve heard nothing but good reviews from everyone who’s went there, especially from the people who have gone through my program before.
“The location, the people, the staff and the education.”
Both Ashbrook and Buza are eager to be college teammates.
“Natalie and I have been best friends forever, since as young as we can remember,” Ashbrook said. “To be going to that next level with her is so surreal, like a dream.”
“I can’t wait,” Natalie Buza said. “We’ve been best friends as long as we can remember. It’s nice that I will have someone, especially her, there to help me.”
The signing ceremony was special to Coach Buza on multiple fronts.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Coach Buza said. “It’s been a great ride. Seven years with my kids. I couldn’t be more proud of the results. Everything they got, they worked for. It wasn’t me. They put in the time.
“It’s going to be a good transition now. I get to be dad now and watch some soccer.”
He enjoyed seeing two of his players take another step in their careers.
“Both were four-year starters,” Coach Buza said. “Both had a bunch of accolades. They were core players with this team and they will be sadly missed on the field.”
