Trio of Mountain Cats set for Division II national wrestling tournament

Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers Brock Biddle and Jacob Ealy will have an opportunity to reclaim an experience the global pandemic took away last season, while Matt Siszka will make his first appearance in the NCAA Division II Championships in St. Louis, Missouri.
All three of the Mountain Cats’ national qualifiers and their veteran coach Pat Pecora appreciate the opportunity that awaits at America’s Center Convention Complex on Friday and Saturday.
“We’re grateful to be here,” Pecora said Thursday as his wrestlers worked out in St. Louis. “It’s one of those situations where we thought it might not happen at all. It did and we have three guys representing us. Three good kids.”
Last season, Pitt-Johnstown already was in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, preparing for competition to begin in the national tournament when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out NCAA competitions such as the wrestling championships and March Madness.
With eight national qualifying wrestlers coming from a dominating regional team championship performance and three past national champs in the 2020 lineup, the Mountain Cats were contenders for a national team title a year ago.
Three for the show
A redshirt junior 174-pounder, Biddle is a two-time All-American. A sophomore 149-pounder, Ealy was last season's top freshman wrestler in the PSAC and Super Region I with a spotlight on him as the national competition approached.
A year ago, all of those superlatives faded away as the national tournament was canceled in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m glad for those two guys because they get their national tournament back,” Pecora said of Biddle and Ealy, who are seeded third and eighth, respectively, in their weight classes.
Pitt-Johnstown’s fall and winter sports did not compete this academic year, though the wrestling team recently was permitted to enter regional and national competition.
The Mountain Cats finished second at the NCAA Super Region I tournament on Feb. 28 as Biddle repeated as regional champion at 174 pounds. All 10 Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers placed in the top-four, including nine in the top-three.
Under normal circumstances, the top-three finishers in each weight class would earn spots in the NCAA Division II Championships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic only the champion from each weight class and five wildcard spots were awarded national tournament spots this year.
'Make some noise'
Siszka, a senior at 125 pounds, and Ealy each received wildcard berths into the national tournament.
Central High School graduate Biddle will receive a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals he’ll face either No. 6 Andrew Sams (9-1) of the University of Indianapolis or Wyatt Jordan (9-1) of the University of Central Oklahoma.
“Brock had a great career since he broke into the lineup,” Pecora said. “He was at 184 and ended up being fourth in the nation (in 2019). Last year he moved down to 174. He was coming off a great win in the regional finals. He beat the No. 1 guy in the nation by a major decision, so he was looking real good, and then they canceled the national tournament.”
Ealy placed third at the regional tournament but won a true second-place match to earn a wild-card selection. The Hopewell High School graduate has a first-round match up against Logan Bailey (11-2) of the University of Indianapolis.
“Jacob Ealy was a freshman sensation last year coming out of high school, a Pennsylvania state champ,” Pecora said. “He wrestled as a true freshman. He was too good to redshirt. He won the regional title and was the conference freshman of the year. He missed on his shot to wrestle to be an All-American last year because of the COVID-19 situation.”
A four-year starter, Siszka will have a first-round match against No. 7 Trenton McManus (8-1) of Minnesota State.
“This is the first time Matt has been at the national tournament,” Pecora said. “He’s just done a great job. He’s from Kiski High School, a hard worker. He earned the right. He’s one of those guys who got here through hard work.
"I’m real happy to see him go. I think he’s going to make some noise.”