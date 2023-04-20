ALTOONA, Pa. – Jared Jones, Travis MacGregor and Noe Toribio led a brilliant night on the mound and the Altoona Curve plated a pair of unearned runs in the seventh inning to swipe a 2-1 win over Bowie on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Bowie scored the first run of the game with one out in the fifth inning when Cesar Prieto singled home Heston Kjerstad, but Altoona’s starter bounced back with a 5-4-3 double play on the very next pitch to finish off his first five-inning outing for the Curve this season.
Altoona stranded the bases loaded in its sixth inning at-bat, but used a walk from Lolo Sanchez and a Andres Alvarez single to put two on with nobody out. Drew Maggi then laid down a bunt to the third-base side of the mound that Bowie reliever Connor Loeprich fielded and threw past first base into foul territory, scoring Sanchez from second. Liover Peguero then lifted a sacrifice fly to deep left field to take a 2-1 lead for Altoona.
MacGregor, who picked up the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, quickly dispatched the Baysox in the seventh and struck out a pair in the eighth after a leadoff single from Cesar Prieto. Toribio then entered to face Zach Watson and quickly dispatched him with a ground-ball out on the infield.
Altoona’s final reliever of the night, Toribio, finished his second career save with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth inning to cap off the Curve’s second win in three games to begin the series.
Henry Davis reached base twice in the victory. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick in the draft drew a walk in the third and doubled in the sixth. Davis has reached base safely in 10 of 11 games played this season. His 11 walks drawn this season are tied for most by a Curve batter this year with Lolo Sanchez. Sanchez has drawn at least one walk in seven of eight games played this year.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6 p.m. Friday night. Right-hander Sean Sullivan starts for Altoona against Bowie left-hander Cade Povich.
