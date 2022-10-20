Three Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers, led by nationally ranked Alyssa Favara, will take to the mats in their home gymnasium on Saturday when Pa. Power Wrestling’s “Girl Power” event brings wrestlers from across Pennsylvania to Johnstown.
In total, 10 wrestlers ranked nationally by USA Wrestling are scheduled to compete in the event, which starts at 4 p.m. and features 14 matches.
Admission to the event is $10 for adults and $7 for students. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
Favara, ranked 11th at 164 pounds, is slated to face Laurel’s Abbie Miles in a 167-pound bout, while Crimson Crusher teammates Lane Fordyce and Raegan Snider are also listed to wrestle. Fordyce will take on Greenville’s Madilyn Enterline in a match at 117 pounds, while Snider will face off with Katie Brensinger of Northwester Lehigh at 144.
Canon-McMillan’s Val Solorio, the nation’s second-ranked wrestler at 100, draws South Western’s Natalie Handy at 102. The card also boasts two matches between ranked wrestlers with the possibility of a third. In a match at 114, Lake Lehman’s Lexia Schechtery (No. 12 at 106) draws J.P. McCaskey’s Journie Rodriguez (No. 20 at 117). At 112, Butler’s Ana Malovich (No. 8 at 106) faces Governor Mifflin’s Jayleah Pletz (No. 24 at 106).
At 138, Kennett’s Haylie Jaffe (No. 6 at 122) awaits the winner of a battle between Williamsport’s Marissa Rumsey and Wallenpaupack’s Sara Shook. Rumsey currently holds the No. 17 ranking at 138.
Other matches involving ranked wrestlers include Cumberland Valley’s Eliana White-Vega (No. 21 at 117) facing Montgomery’s Emily Murphy, while at 152, Avry Ryhal (No. 24 at 152) will take on the winner of the day’s opening match between Gabby Reid (East Stroudsburg South) and Leyna Rumpler (North Allegheny).
