TYRONE, Pa. – A trio of local wrestlers – all representing Bishop McCort Catholic – picked up wins on Saturday during the Pa. Power Wrestling True Power event at The Armory.
Freshman Bo Bassett’s 19-4 tech-fall victory over Indiana Area’s Nico Fanella was one of just three out of the 24 contested matches during the event to not finish as a decision. Bassett finished Fanella in during the first period, opening at a pace that Fanella couldn’t match.
“The plan was to just have that high pace and throw everything at him,” Bassett said.
Other Crimson Crushers to have their arms raised were Lincoln Sledzianowski at 103 pounds and Devon Magro at 140.
Sledzianowski decisioned Faith Christian Academy’s Kole Davidheiser 6-2, rallying with near-fall points in the third to surge ahead after falling behind 2-0 in the first.
With Davidheiser and Sledzianowski having competed against each other recently, the Bishop McCort freshman praised the adjustments made in the opposing camp.
“I had a match with him about two weeks before,” Sledzianowski said. “I was pretty dominant on the feet. He went back to his lab and he worked hard to stop my neutral game. He did a great job with that.”
Magro’s 5-3 win over JoJo Przybycien, of Fort LeBouef, saw the Bishop McCort sophomore grab a 4-1 lead after a period.
True Power, in its third year, gave Magro and a host of his teammates a chance to measure up their skills against some of the best in the commonwealth.
“I love where I’m at right now,” Magro said. “To be able to be a part of this event was awesome. I’d definitely do it again.”
The highlight bout came at 126 where Bishop McCort’s Mason Gibson and Greater Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary battled through three overtime periods before Kileary, a two-time PIAA champion, worked an escape to pull off a 2-1 victory.
Another match at 126 saw Crimson Crusher grappler Sam Herring fall 5-4 to Quakertown’s Mason Ziegler in a nip-and-tuck battle.
At 107, Chestnut Ridge’s Dom Deputy gave up an escape point during the second period in a 1-0 loss to Max Tancini of Perkomien Valley.
