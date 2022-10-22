JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers took to the mats in their home gym, but fell short Saturday during the Girl Power dual presented by Pa. Power Wrestling.
At 151 pounds, Raegan Snider was edged out on criteria by Mercer’s Avry Ryhal, who had scored the most recent point in their 2-2 match contested under freestyle rules.
At 117, Greenville’s Madilyn Enterline scored a 10-0 tech fall in 3:59 over Crimson Crushers grappler Lane Fordyce. In a bout at 167 pounds, Bishop McCort’s Alyssa Favara ran out to a 4-0 lead on Laurel’s Abbie Miles, before a quick takedown by Miles led to a pin at 1:06.
The event featured 13 matches with nine wrestlers ranked in the top 25 of USA Wrestling’s national high school rankings.
