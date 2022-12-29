CANONSBURG, Pa. – Three Bishop McCort Catholic female wrestlers earned Powerade Tournament titles on Wednesday.
At 114 pounds, Bishop McCort's Lane Fordyce pinned South Park's Anna Duncan in 1:17 for gold. Bishop McCort's Jordyn Fouse won by fall in 37 seconds over Canon-McMillan's Chloe Ault at 132. Bishop McCort's Alyssa Favara, at 165, earned a 12-0 major decision over Orchard Wrestling Club's Juliet Alt.
Parkersburg South's Justice Anthony pinned Bishop McCort's Jovie Forrest in 41 seconds in the 120 final. At 152, Canon-McMillan's Dynisty Williams pinned Bishop McCort's Raegan Snider in 27 ticks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.