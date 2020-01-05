Caleb Burke and his Richland High School teammates experienced both ends of the high school football spectrum during the past four seasons.
During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Burke was part of two teams that combined for seven wins and missed the playoffs.
The past two years Richland posted a pair of 13-1 records, with two titles in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, two District 6 Class AA crowns and a couple PIAA playoff appearances.
Burke was at the center of this year’s Rams team that advanced to the state semifinal round before falling to eventual PIAA Class AA champion Southern Columbia.
The University of New Hampshire-bound playmaker earned Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year honors based on his ability to be a game-changer on a team that went 26-2 over the past two years.
“It’s an honor to be on one of the best teams ever to go through Richland High School,” Burke said. “We were the second team to ever make it this far. It means a lot being the Player of the Year. That’s an awesome achievement, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my coaches.
“I appreciate all of my teammates and coaches for helping me get to this position I’m in.”
A Pennsylvania Football Writers Class AA All-State selection, Burke led the coverage area with 1,412 receiving yards on an area-high 72 receptions. The senior had 23 touchdown catches.
Overall, Burke had 29 touchdowns and 178 points as the Rams were undefeated in the LHAC for a second straight year. He also averaged 22.8 kickoff return yards and 14.6 punt return yards.
On defense, Burke had 39 tackles, including 23 solo stops and three interceptions at defensive back.
When the Rams needed him to step in at quarterback, Burke didn’t disappoint.
Sophomore all-state quarterback Kellan Stahl – the area’s leading passer and a Tribune-Democrat first team selection – injured his wrist just before halftime in the 6-AA title game against Ligonier Valley at Mansion Park. Burke hadn’t played quarterback since his youth football days, but still completed 5 of 7 passes for 147 yards and two TDs to lead Richland to the 6-AA title.
“Everybody knew from the time Caleb Burke was a youngster dribbling the basketball around the gym at age 5 or 6 that he was going to be a big-time athlete,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said about the 1,000-point scorer in basketball. “Sometimes kids realize the potential. Sometimes they fizzle out. I think Caleb worked to reach his maximum potential."
Burke was the focal point of the opposition’s game-planning each week, but he still managed to perform at a high level on a deep and balanced Richland team.
"The whole season, it just seemed like every game he was doing something for us – whether it was offense, defense or special teams,” Bailey said. “You couldn’t throw to his side of the field. You couldn’t kick a punt or kickoff to him.
"Offensively, we had so many guys who can score in so many ways, and he was fine with it,” Bailey added. "That’s a testament to his leadership. It was important to him to be on a great football team and to elevate his teammates."
Area coaches certainly noticed. Of 25 coaches or athletic directors polled, 22 nominated Burke as Player of the Year.
• “He is as advertised,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “He’s a phenomenal kid to watch on film. To will that team to that success was tremendous.”
• “Nobody presented as many challenges as him,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis added.
• “He’s at another level,” Central Cambria’s Shane McGregor said.
• “Super special,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said.
For the talented Rams, it all was about winning.
“After our freshman and sophomore years, we were tired of being a team that was always losing games,” Burke said. “We wanted to make a difference in our program. Everybody bought in and we all agreed we’re going to be special. We’re going to be the best team that ever came through Richland High School.”
