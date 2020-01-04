Kyrie Miller briefly pondered the fact that he had just been named Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year for the 2019 high school football season.
The Ligonier Valley senior running back said he was honored, but noted that the award belonged to his Rams teammates as much as it did to him.
“It’s truly an honor. It’s very nice to be recognized,” said Miller, who had an area-best 1,876 rushing yards while averaging 10.7 yards a carry and 170.5 rushing yards a game. “The unfortunate part is I might be named Offensive Player of the Year, but most of my credit goes to the entire team. Without the other 10 guys on the field, the guys blocking, the guys setting up fakes. ... The credit goes to them.
“As great as it is for me to be able to call myself the offensive player, those guys deserve much more credit than I do.”
Miller, a Pennsylvania Football Writers Class AA All-State selection, deserved plenty of credit, too.
Ligonier Valley’s all-time career leading rusher had a huge role in the Rams’ run to a 12-1 record that included a District 6-AA runner-up finish and a fourth consecutive Heritage Conference crown followed by a fourth straight Appalachian Bowl victory.
“His numbers speak for themselves,” said veteran Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel. “He did so much with so few opportunities. He leaves our program as the No. 1 career rushing leader in all categories and he really did that in only two years with limited time on the playing field.”
With 176 carries, Miller accounted for 31 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 337 yards and three more TDs. Miller had 2,323 all-purpose yards and scored 204 points in 2019.
Miller appreciated running behind an offensive line that included three NCAA Division I signees in Mike Petrof, Wylie Spiker and Christian Jablonski. Petrof and Spiker were also all-state picks.
“It’s awesome not having to worry about whether there will be a hole,” Miller said. “As a running back you are supposed to read the hole. A lot of times the hole was so big I really could just take off through it.
“The credit goes to them for a big part of the offense and even a big part of the defense this entire year. It starts up front.”
In fact, Miller said the tradition previous Rams players and the coaching staff established enabled Ligonier Valley to go 51-4 during the past four seasons, with two 6-AA titles and two district runner-up finishes.
The Rams closed their Heritage Conference run with 37 straight conference victories. Ligonier Valley will join District 7 (WPIAL) in all sports next academic calendar year.
“Watching those guys as we were young was a big part of it,” said Miller, who had the likes of former Rams Collin Smith, Aaron Tutino, Jackson Daugherty and Elijah Parrish to learn from. “We saw their work ethic, how they went about their practices and their workouts.
“We modeled it after them. We had the same work ethic. We wanted to be better than them. That’s what we were aiming for. They set a great example for us and we just followed it.”
Miller was selected as Offensive Player of the Year from a talented field. Other players nominated by area coaches in the 25-team coverage area included Chestnut Ridge quarterback Logan Pfister; Berlin Brothersvalley running back Cole Blubaugh; Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold; Meyersdale running back Devin Kretchman; and Berlin Brothersvalley quarterback Will Spochart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.