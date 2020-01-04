Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker once labeled his senior defensive end Duane Knisely a “man-child” during the 2019 football season.
Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis put it in different terminology. “He is a beast,” Lewis said of Knisely. “The best defensive lineman this year. Dominant.”
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Brian Basile simply said, “Outstanding,” of the 6-foot, 236-pound three-sport standout.
“Special,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron.
“He changed the game for them,” added Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor.
The Tribune-Democrat also had a superlative label for Knisely this season: Defensive Player of the Year.
A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team selection in Class AA, Knisely had 99 tackles, including 48 solo stops on a Chestnut Ridge squad that won its fourth consecutive District 5-AA championship. He made 16 tackles for loss of yardage, with three sacks.
Knisely had five games with 10 or more tackles, including a season-high 13 stops in a comeback win at Bishop McCort.
He was named Defensive Player of the Year from a talented group of coaches’ nominees that also included Ligonier Valley’s Mike Petrof and Richland’s Lucas Sabol.
“Late in the game he just took over. You don’t see that from a defensive end very often, especially when teams are trying to run away from you most of the time,” Shoemaker said. “His speed combined with his power he was able to generate was directly related to his hard work in the weight room.
“He’s a dedicated lifter in the weight room. It’s great to see that pay dividends for him.”
Knisely was a four-year starter in football. He also is a standout wrestler and track and field performer.
In the weight room, Knisely is a leader. First to arrive and last to leave, his coach said.
Shoemaker said Knisely benched 325 pounds three times, squatted 485 pounds three times, and hit 260 pounds on three power cleans during the team’s August three-rep tracking session.
“Duane is the strongest kid that I’ve ever coached,” Shoemaker said. “Combine that with him being a tremendous athlete, as is evidenced by the success he’s had in three sports.
“He’s been a force on the offensive line the last four years and on the defensive line the last three years.”
Chestnut Ridge went 9-3 and advanced to the state playoffs before falling to Wilmington in the opening round.
“It’s definitely an honor to get this award,” Knisely said. “It’s a reward for hard work that’s put in by the team and myself. It really shows that the work has been paying off.
“Overall I’d say we’re a pretty tough team,” he added. “Our mind-set. ... Coach Shoemaker and the other coaches make sure we’re going to be out there playing our hardest every game. If not, they’re going to be on us.”
Knisely said the experience of being a four-year starter as well as a key contributor for the Lions on the wrestling mat and in track and field paid dividends.
“It helps a lot. Nerves-wise I’m more relaxed,” Knisely said.
“The athleticism definitely helps. Being able to use what I get out of everything and just to be able to put it out on the field is key.”
Knisely and his senior teammates claimed four 5-AA football gold medals.
“It was a cool experience, especially with some of the games, close scenarios,” he said. “Coming up big is a fun feeling for the team. Being able to stick to the fundamentals and being smart. Sooner or later a big play is going to come out of it.”
The Lions finished their second season since the program’s return to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference with another strong showing among the upper-tier finishers. Knisely believes the foundation is in place for Chestnut Ridge to build on the conference and district success.
“Our coaches work with the younger guys and make sure the young guys coming up get reps,” he said.
“They make sure everyone’s getting the preparation to compete the next year and keep our program going strong.”
