The Richland High School football team entered the 2019 season with high expectations while carrying a figurative target.
Coming off a 13-win season that included a District 6 Class AA title performance and a state playoff appearance, the veteran-heavy Rams were labeled a top contender in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and 6-AA.
“For us, we had high expectations coming in,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said after his team lived up to the hype with a second straight 13-1 record, another undefeated showing in the tough Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and a repeat crown in 6-AA.
The Tribune-Democrat named Bailey its Coach of the Year – the second year in a row the Rams coach took the honor and fourth time overall (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019). Last season Bailey shared the award with Shade’s Don Fyfe.
“Coming off an undefeated conference and district title team (in 2018), the kids worked hard,” Bailey said.
“The coaches worked hard. It’s a team award. Everyone pitched in and did their job. I’m just the one lucky enough to be the head coach.”
Coaches across the area noted the success. Bailey’s name was listed by nearly every coach polled in the newspaper’s 25-team coverage area.
Other coaches who received mentions during polling included Chestnut Ridge’s Max Shoemaker, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Doug Paul, Bedford’s Kevin Steele, Portage’s Gary Gouse, Ligonier Valley’s Roger Beitel and Meyersdale’s Ryan Donaldson.
“For us it’s never about the result. It’s never, ‘We’ve got to win this game or this championship.’ Our goal is to be the very best program in the area,” Bailey said. “We’ve been fortunate enough the past two years to be in that conversation.”
This season Richland outscored opponents 622-172. That’s an average of 44.4 points a game to 12.3 points allowed per contest.
The Rams produced three Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team selections in athlete Caleb Burke, quarterback Kellan Stahl and linebacker Lucas Sabol.
Burke was named Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year.
Richland rolled through the LHAC with another undefeated mark. The Rams won another battle with Ligonier Valley, the runner-up the past two seasons and the 6-AA title winner in 2016 and 2017. A stunning victory over Philadelphia-area’s Bishop McDevitt at Chambersburg High School put the Rams into the state semifinal round against powerhouse Southern Columbia, the eventual PIAA champion.
“I had a chance to reflect on the season,” Bailey said. “A Week 10 game against Chestnut Ridge is for the championship in the conference.
“That’s a big game with what was on the line, an undefeated season, a championship. We were able to get past that hurdle. Penns Valley had a team for the ages (in the 6-AA playoffs). They had some great talent. We spent time preparing and things worked out for us.
“(In the District 6-AA title game against) Ligonier, they’ve been the team to beat in the Heritage (Conference),” Bailey added. “It’s been a nice rivalry in football and basketball the last few years. The icing on the cake was to get to that final eight. Bishop McDevitt came from Philadelphia with talent everywhere.
“Our kids played as a team and got a big win (in the state quarterfinal round).”
With a number of key seniors graduating, including his son Koby, an outstanding tight end and outside linebacker, Bailey will begin plotting how the Rams will maintain the pace set the past two seasons.
“When you have success, it’d be easy to relax, not put in the details or the extra work,” Bailey said. “That was not the case with this year’s team. They wanted to be the best they could be and support each other. The result was championship football.
“We meet with every kid individually after our season. Our underclassmen are committed to try to make another run at it,” he added.
“They’re excited for the opportunities and the challenges that are ahead.
“There are still a lot of hungry kids at Richland. It’s going to be exciting to be a part of it.”
