JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sudden and tragic death of their son led Johnstown couple Phillip and Kim Garman on a mission to raise awareness about cardiac arrest and advocate for legislation to increase access to automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.
Greater Johnstown High School graduate Keith Garman, a former Trojans hockey player and culinary student, died at age 33 in October. Garman was the chef of the NHL Boston Bruins for four seasons until his death.
“He was playing pick-up hockey one minute, skated off the ice because he must have been feeling something,” Phillip Garman said of his late son. “He went in the locker room by himself, couldn’t get cell service, walked outside and he collapsed.
“From an educational standpoint, nobody should be allowed to leave a sporting event without telling somebody what’s going on.”
A few months later, the quick response of a team trainer and emergency personnel, as well as the use of an AED, is credited with saving the life of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety and former University of Pittsburgh player who collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
The Garmans also believe an AED might have saved their son’s life had people at the rink known about his condition and had access to a defibrillator.
“This whole thing with AEDs – where Keith was playing, there were five AEDs readily available, but there was nobody there to do it since he walked away,” Phillip Garman said.
“Since this whole thing happened with Keith, I’ve followed it, and you can’t imagine how many times this happens with kids and athletes playing high school sports.”
Phillip and Kim Garman will participate in the Greater Johnstown High School hockey program’s 40th anniversary event on April 8 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The family was involved in the creation of the Keith Garman Memorial Hockey Fund, which is run through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The fund is intended to help underprivileged Greater Johnstown students purchase hockey equipment to become involved in the sport.
“We’re going to be at this alumni game because part of it is to honor Keith’s involvement with the Trojans,” said Phillip Garman, who will represent Keith as 43 former Trojan players plan to participate in the event. “They’re going to do a fundraiser toward the hockey fund.”
Of even greater significance is the awareness the Garman family hopes to bring to the cause.
“We’re just trying to advocate for people to get educated about CPR and AEDs, and for people to put pressure on the people who need to know to make sure AEDs are available at events,” Phillip Garman said.
1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Facility Manager Jean Desrochers said the arena has two AEDs – one located near the box office and another near the on-ice entrance used by the ice resurfacing vehicle, adjacent to Sections 10 and 11.
After the Hamlin incident, a number of area school districts contacted by The Tribune-Democrat indicated the schools have AEDs on site.
All 50 states have “Good Samaritan” legislation in place to offer civil liability protection for those who buy or use AEDs. Some states have laws requiring AEDs for facilities such as schools, gyms or large buildings.
In Pennsylvania, regulations state that a physician must provide approval before a person or organization can purchase an AED. Training to use the device is mandatory and may be provided by organizations such as the American Red Cross or American Heart Association.
EMS notification is recommended in Pennsylvania, and a maintenance schedule is to be followed with the devices.
“There are several pieces of legislation pending based on the Buffalo Bills football player, Damar Hamlin,” Phillip Garman said. “Keith’s (death) happened before that, but essentially it was pretty much the same thing. He ended up in cardiac arrhythmia.”
Phillip and Kim Garman hope that as more people learn about cardiac arrhythmia, AEDs and CPR, many lives eventually may be saved.
“I wonder how many sports teams – whether it is high school, sandlot or whatever it is – have available means to AEDs?” Phillip Garman asked, rhetorically. “Do the right people know where the AEDs are and are they in the right place? We’ve been hoping the Bruins use this situation with Keith to help get people CPR certified.”
