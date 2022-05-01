Penn Relays
Somerset senior Hailey Rios finished in third place in the long jump on Thursday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
Rios leaped 19 feet, 2 inches. Friends’ Central’s Avery Lewis topped the high school girls field at 19-101/4.
Ligonier Valley senior Miles Higgins took fourth place in the high school boys javelin on Friday. The North Carolina-Wilmington signee recorded a throw of 190 feet. St. John’s Keyshawn Strachan won with a mark of 237-9.
Northern Bedford Invitational
On Friday, the Bedford girls (101 points) and Windber boys (84) won team titles. Bedford edged out Forest Hills (94.75) and Chestnut Ridge (47). Windber defeated Richland (78) and Penn Cambria (76).
Bedford’s Autumn Becker (47.08) and Grace Sarver (12.7) broke meet records in the 300 hurdles and 100, respectively.
Ava Sipes, Becker, Jillian Beck and Sarver won gold in the 400 relay in 51.13 seconds. Becker, Meah Eshelman, Sarver and Natalie Lippincott prevailed in the 1600 relay (4:17.88). Lippincott cleared 5-0 in the high jump.
Girls winners include Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch (javelin, meet-record 145-3) and Ava Whysong (800, 2:28.16), Forest Hills’ Delaney Dumm (1600, 5:18.5 and 3200, 11:19.67), Monica Krug (pole vault, 8-6) and Remi Smith (100 hurdles, 16.2), Meyersdale’s Linzee Emerick (shot put, 34-0), Portage’s Cami Burkett (200, 26.77) and Windber’s Riley Brubaker (long jump, 16-21/5 and triple jump, 34-53/4) and Samantha Toki (400, 1:03.62).
Windber received victories from Dominick Bifano (javelin, 167 feet, 7 inches) and Gino Flori (shot put, 51-9).
Other individual winners on the boys side include Bedford’s Dominic Whetstone (discus, 142-2), Chestnut Ridge’s Sam Albright (110 hurdles, 15.34), Calan Bollman (1600, meet-record 4:31.91 and 3200, 10:07.46), Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black (100, meet-record 10.7 and 200, meet-record 21.83), Penn Cambria’s Carter McDermott (long jump, meet-record 22-1/4) and Josh Stolarski (400, 52.09) and Richland’s Logan Gossard (pole vault, meet-record 13-6) and Aidan McMahon (300 hurdles, 41.66).
Bedford’s Max Washington, Ethan Weber, Kevin Ressler and Caleb Wigfield won the 400 relay in 45.06 seconds.
McDermott, Stolarski, Brandt Patterson and Cole Eberhart helped the Penn Cambria 1600 relay team set a meet record in 3:29.68.
Chestnut Ridge’s Hayden Little, Jack Moyer, Bollman and Jonah Hillegass combined to win the 3200 relay in 8:32.76.
Indiana County Principals’ Championships
On Saturday, United junior Ty Gapshes won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.61 seconds and United freshman Sarah Marshall prevailed in the 100 hurdles in 50.34 ticks.
The United boys finished in third place out of eight teams.
