JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Throughout her 35-year career, late Tribune-Democrat sports writer Cory Isenberg possessed a passion for covering high school sports – especially girls scholastic competition.
When Isenberg died of cancer on April 28, 2021, the region lost a veteran reporter with a big heart, and The Tribune-Democrat staff lost a friend.
In her memory, The Tribune-Democrat will present the inaugural Cory Isenberg Memorial Track & Field Award to student-athletes from high schools in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area.
Each award-winner’s plaque is “recognizing track and field excellence in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area in honor of the late Cory Isenberg, sports writer from 1986 to 2021.”
The honor will go to the top local girls and boys track athletes from Cambria, Somerset and neighboring counties – which could mean two or multiple recipients. This first year, six individuals will be recognized.
Track was one of Cory’s favorite sports to cover. For many years, she truly looked forward to working at the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet at Shippensburg University on Memorial Day weekend.
It only seemed appropriate to honor Isenberg by in turn honoring boys and girls standouts in track and field.
The inaugural 2022 boys award winners are a pair of PIAA Class 2A champions.
Conemaugh Township High School sprinter Ethan Black capped his junior season by winning gold medals in both the boys 100-meter and 200-meter races.
Richland High School’s Logan Gossard won PIAA Class 2A gold in the boys pole vault as a sophomore.
The girls award will be presented to the PIAA Class 2A gold-medal winning Central Cambria High School 3200-meter relay squad of freshman twin sisters Alaina Sheehan and Abigail Sheehan, and juniors Annaliese Niebauer and Abbie George.
The track and field awards will complement the Cory Isenberg Award presented to the champion of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoffs. That plaque had been known as the Home Plate Award until the name was changed in August.
