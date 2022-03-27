WASHINGTON, D.C. – Johnstown native and Towson junior Amy Stewart tied for third place in the floor exercise at this year’s East Atlantic Gymnastics League championships on March 19.
Stewart posted a score of 9.9 to earn a spot on the podium. She was named to the all-tournament first team.
Towson finished second out of eight teams at the event.
Towson (15-7) faces North Carolina in the first round of NCAA regionals on Wednesday.
