STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – Ten Towson University student-athletes, including Johnstown native Amy Stewart, earned East Atlantic Gymnastics League (EAGL) honors for the 2021 competitive season.
The all-EAGL first team on each event and in the all-around consists of the top eight ranked gymnasts (including ties) from the 10-week regular season. The second team all-EAGL consists of the No. 9 to No. 16 ranked gymnasts (including ties) from the regular season.
Stewart earned a spot on the first team in floor (9.875) and was a second-team selection in uneven bars (9.844).
Towson is ranked No. 29 in the country.
Stewart trained at Uzelac Gymnastics. The sophomore is a two-year member of the EAGL scholastic team. She tied for fourth place in the EAGL in the floor competition. Her highest floor score for the season was 9.9 with an average national qualifying score of 9.875. She posted her highest uneven bar score of 9.875 with an average national qualifying score of 9.844.
On Saturday, Towson travels to Pittsburgh for the EAGL Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.