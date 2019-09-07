DAVIDSVILLE – After a rough first two games, the Conemaugh Township Indians bounced back for their first win of the season by defeating the Conemaugh Valley Blue Jays’ 35-0 on Friday night.
Neither side could get anything going offensively on their respective first drives of the game, each being forced to punt the ball away after going three-and-out.
Punting became a trend for the Blue Jays, but the same did not hold true for the host Indians’ offense which shook off the early rust and poured it on for the victory.
After their opening punt, the Indians’ offense rolled off five consecutive touchdown drives over the course of the rest of the first half and early into the second. By the time the Indians punted a second time, it was the fourth quarter they held a commanding 35-0 lead and were well on their way to giving head coach Tony Penna his first victory in the red and black.
“These kids, this coaching staff, and the whole community has really embraced me and welcomed me with open arms,” said Penna said after his first win at the school.
“I couldn’t be more appreciative of that and this is just so special.”
Junior quarterback Jackson Byer began the touchdown parade with a 1-yard run to open the scoring after a shanked punt gave the Indians’ starting field position at the Blue Jays’ 39 yard line.
Seth Rosey covered most of the ground with a 30-yard run on the opening play before Byer punched it home three plays later and Ethan Williams tacked on the extra point to set the Indians off and running.
Rosey and Byer were the standouts on an Indians’ offense that was firing on all cylinders.
Both players accounted for over 100 yards of offense, Rosey doing the work with his legs while Byer used a mix of ground and air to get the job done.
For the game, Rosey totaled 123 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored a hat trick of touchdowns as his teammate Byer accounted for 121 total yards and a touchdown that turned out to be all the Indians needed in the end.
“We knew that we had to get the ground game established,” explained Penna when asked about the offensive success.
“We were looking for where they weren’t and Seth (Rosey) ran really hard and the line blocked.”
After Byer put the Indians in front, he turned over scoring duties to Rosey who cut through the Blue Jays’ defense every time he touched the ball.
Late in the first quarter, Rosey punched home his first touchdown from 3 yards out and the Indians lead was suddenly doubled and there were no signs of slowing down. Midway through the second quarter, Rosey returned to the end zone with an 8-yard scoring run then completed his hat trick of touchdowns on the next drive with a 7-yard score. He pounded home the two-point conversion after the third score to give the Indians a 28-0 lead at the half.
“No one was staying in their gaps,” said Blue Jays’ head coach Matt Kent about his team’s struggles on defense.
“They came out very aggressive and we just didn’t respond.”
While the offense was moving through the Blue Jays like a hot knife to butter, the Indians’ defense was holding up its end of the bargain on the other side of the ball.
Of the 10 offensive drives by the Blue Jays on Friday night, six ended with a punt, two in a turnover on downs, one fumble, and the final ended with the halftime whistle.
“We were stingy on defense and they are a good offense. I was really impressed with how our defense played,” said Penna.
Nothing the Blue Jays did with the ball was working against the Indians’ defense, and even the few times they did manage to break into plus territory, the Indians buckled down and came through with a big play to kill the drive.
With the game more or less settled by the time the second half started, the Indians received the kickoff and put the icing on the cake with one final touchdown drive.
Senior Rylan Yingling bullied his way home from 2 yards out to put an exclamation point on the Indians’ outburst and set the final score.
