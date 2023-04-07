PITTSBURGH - University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Heather Lyke announced Tory Verdi as the 10th head coach in Pitt women’s basketball history Friday morning.
Verdi comes to Pitt after spending the past seven seasons at Massachusetts, where he helped lead the Minutewomen to 128 wins. Verdi guided the program to new heights as it secured its first regular-season Atlantic 10 title this past season after earning the program’s first Atlantic 10 Tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth in 2021-22.
“Tory Verdi owns an outstanding track record of elevating basketball programs on and off the floor,” Lyke said. “This has been evident at each of his coaching stops, both collegiate and professional, during his 28-year career. I saw this firsthand when we worked together at Eastern Michigan, where his blueprint for success completely revitalized our program. Tory continued that exceptional work at Massachusetts, transforming a losing program into Atlantic 10 champions. He is a passionate teacher of the game and personally invested in his student-athletes. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Verdi, his wife Heather and children Avery, Bradyn and Tyler to Pitt.”
With a wealth of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels, Verdi-coached teams have advanced to postseason play in 17 of the past 22 seasons.
The 2022-23 season turned into one of the most successful campaigns in program history as the Minutewomen posted a 27-7 overall record and a 14-2 Atlantic 10 mark while qualifying for the WNIT and advancing to the second round for just the third time in program history.
Prior to Verdi’s arrival in Amherst, he accumulated a head coaching record of 72-61 across four seasons at Eastern Michigan. His teams advanced to the 2015 and 2016 WNIT, and the Mid-American Conference championship Game in 2015. Arriving at Eastern Michigan for the 2012-13 campaign, he took an 8-22 squad to a record of 24-13 in 2014-15 and 22-12 in 2015-16.
Verdi spent two seasons (2010-11, 2011-12) as the top assistant and recruiting coordinator at Kansas.
Verdi was an assistant coach at Nebraska for five seasons (2005-10). Verdi spent three seasons (2003-05) on staff with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. In 2004-05, Columbia tabbed Verdi the top assistant and eventual interim head coach.
