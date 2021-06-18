ERIE – Erie’s Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 pick in the draft, swatted a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to snag a 4-2 win for the SeaWolves over the Curve on Friday night at UPMC Park.
The series stands even at two games apiece as Erie and Altoona played a game decided by two runs or less for ninth time in 10 matchups this season.
Curve starter Trey McGough, a Ferndale Area High School graduate, allowed two earned runs and fanned five batters in 5 2/3 innings, the longest of his professional career, in his third Double-A start. He threw 76 pitches, 57 for strikes in his outing.
Altoona struck first with three hits and a run in the top of the first inning. After Oneil Cruz singled and Canaan Smith-Njigba bunted his way aboard, Erie’s starter Jesus Rodriguez came back to get two outs, but Brendt Citta grounded a base hit through the left side of the infield to take a 1-0 Curve lead.
Erie drew even on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Kreidler in the third inning.
After Altoona took a 2-1 lead on a solo home run from Jonah Davis in the fifth, Erie drew even with a sacrifice fly from Dillon Dingler in the sixth inning.
The Curve managed eight hits in the defeat, led by Cruz and Smith-Njigba, who each had two. Cruz extended his on-base streak to 20 straight games with his single to lead off the game, he added an infield single in the eighth to cap off a 2-for-4 evening at the plate. During the streak, he’s batting .354 with a .400 on-base percentage, 22 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 runs batted in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.