More than 200 of Pennsylvania’s top wrestlers will come together in Johnstown on Nov. 3 for The Surge preseason tournament.
The tournament, which is produced by PA Power Wrestling, had a star-studded field in its debut a year ago. Last year’s event featured 74 wrestlers who qualified for the PIAA tournament in 2019, 35 who won state medals and four PIAA champions. Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert, Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon and Hopewell’s Jacob Ealy each took to the mats at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown four months before finding PIAA glory in Hershey. Amazingly, only two of those – Herrera-Rondon and Ealy – took home the hammer as The Surge champion.
Waynesburg Central’s Rocco Welsh, who wrestled in The Surge as an eighth-grader before going on to claim a Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling title in Johnstown four months later, is scheduled to return, as is Malvern Prep’s Dayton Delviscio, who was a National Preps finalist.
“We all know that Pennsylvania is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, state for wrestling in the country,” said PA Power Wrestling founder Jeff Upson. “And who wouldn’t want to be known as the best in the Keystone State? That’s why we’re thrilled to have so many of them ready to come prove it at The Surge.”
In addition to wrestlers from acorss Pennsylvania, athletes from Ohio and Maryland have registered to compete.
The tournament is open to wrestlers in grades 8 through 12, with varsity weight classes plus 4 pounds. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m.
Registration is open at arena.flowrestling.org.
