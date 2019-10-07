ALTOONA – The top two seeded teams on Monday advanced to Wednesday’s championship match at the District 6 Class AA doubles tournament held at Gorilla House Gym and the Summit Tennis & Athletic Club.
Defending champions Olivia Ratchford and Emma Ratchford, the top-seeded duo, will play second-seeded Erin Talko and Sarah Manna of Bishop Guilfoyle at the Mansion Park courts in Altoona at noon Wednesday.
The Ratchford cousins defeated Madison Hooper and Marisa Hooper of Bishop Guilfoyle 6-1, 6-0, in the round of 16 and beat Westmont Hilltop’s Samantha Cavrak and Madison Podrebarac 6-0, 6-1, in the quarterfinals. The Red Devils pair went to three sets against Central’s Kierra Mountain and Lindsey Kensinger, dropping the first set 4-6 before prevailing in the next two, 6-3, 6-1, to win their semifinal match.
Talko and Menna defeated the Hilltoppers’ Melanie Hong and Maria Cortes 6-1, 7-6, in the round of 16 and Central’s Tomi May and Allison Brooks in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Marauders downed Central Cambria’s Corinne Markovich and Rachel Holtz 6-2, 6-3.
A complete rundown of Monday’s action is on Page B3.
