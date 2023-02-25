WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. – Throughout the first half, the Bishop Carroll Catholic girls basketball team's defense was able to keep the Williamsburg's potent offense in check, holding it to 20 points.
However, the Huskies' offense also struggled. In the end, it was too much to overcome against Williamsburg.
The top-seeded Blue Pirates found their offensive touch in the second half as they went on to knock off the fifth-seeded Huskies 55-41 in the District 6 Class 1A semifinal at Williamsburg High School.
“I thought we got a ton of good looks tonight,” Bishop Carroll coach Chris DeGol said. “We had a cold shooting night for spurts, and when we went cold, that’s when they made their runs.
“I thought our girls played hard. We played tough. They made two runs on us that were the difference in the game. We just didn’t have the firepower to come the whole way back.”
Both sides dealt with turnovers and missed shots in the first half, but when opportunities came, both sides made them count.
Bishop Carroll senior Madison Ostinowsky‘s drive to the bucket with under two minutes in the half helped cut it down to a 17-14 deficit for the Huskies.
Williamsburg's Ayla Hileman, though, had two big answers in the form of a pair of 3-pointers – including one before the buzzer to make it 20-14 Williamsburg at the break.
“I thought we did a great job of getting back and stopping their transition game,” Williamsburg coach Amy Hileman said. “We were also worried about their 3-point game. There was a couple of times we got out of our defense and left them open for 3s. They’re a tremendous team. They put in a lot of effort. They don’t quit.”
Coming out of the half, Williamsburg's Kendel Norris proved to be too much as she drew a second bonus free-throw opportunity with just over a minute in the third to make it 41-30 at the quarter break. Norris led all scorers with 19 points. Ayla Hileman added 14, and Leanna Royer netted 10.
Ostinowsky kept the Huskies within striking distance as she knocked down a 3-pointer on her way to scoring a team-high 10 points.
The Huskies' season will live to see another day as they make the trip to Huntingdon High School to take on Juniata Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation game. Only the winner advances to the PIAA tournament.
DeGol reminded his team that even after the tough loss, there is still more his team can accomplish this season.
“I told the girls in the locker room, 'You played hard. You played physical,' ” DeGol said. “You have nothing to be upset about. I know we wanted to play for the (district) championship, but at the end of the day, our season’s not over. We still have goals ahead that we set at the beginning of the season that we can still achieve.”
Williamsburg will get a matchup with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Aloysius College for the District 6 title.
