ALLPORT – The Ferndale softball team was unable to generate any offense against West Branch pitcher Makena Moore Friday in the District 6 Class 1A semifinals, suffering a 5-0 loss to the top-seeded Warriors.
Moore allowed just one hit – a fourth inning leadoff single to Leah Grassa — and walked one, while striking out 16 Yellow Jacket hitters. She struck out seven in a row after Grassa's hit and set down 10 of the final 12 Ferndale batters on strikes.
"She pitched great," Ferndale coach Chris Wagner said. "I think that is the story of the game. She brought her best game and she shut us down. I give props to her. We did not expect her to be that good. We got a little bit of a scouting report, and they did not tell us she was shutdown to that level."
West Branch got on the board in the bottom of the first as it used two hits and a walk to push a run across.
Brooke Bainey led off with an infield single, Greysyn Gable drew a one-out walk and Moore did damage with her bat, knocking in a run with a double down the left field line. Moore also had a single in the third.
Ferndale ace Angelina Wagner struck out the Nos. 5 and 6 batters to get out of the inning with minimal damage, but the one run ended up being enough for the Warriors.
"I was a little too timid calling pitches in the first inning and she was a a little timid going after them and that hurt us in the first inning," Wagner said. "But they only got one and we thought, 'OK, that wasn't too bad.' But we just couldn't get a run on the board."
West Branch used a little small ball in the fourth to add to the lead.
After Alaina Royer's infield single off the glove of Wagner got things started, the Warriors executed three consecutive sacrifice bunts. Two of the three West Branch batters reached on throwing errors and the Warriors ended up plating four unearned runs in the frame to take a 5-0 advantage.
"Our lack of playoff experience with bunts hurt us a little," Wagner said. "I knew it was coming and thought we were prepared. But sometimes nerves cause some crazy things to happen. But even if that inning doesn't happen, it's still 1-0."
Angelina Wagner allowed just six hits and only one of the five runs she gave up was earned. Wagner walked two batters and struck out 10.
"She pitched really well against us," West Branch coach Dan Betts said. "It was really hard for us to get the bat on the ball today. Some days we're like that. But we've been finding different ways to win games."
With the loss, Ferndale slipped to 13-9. The Yellow Jackets are back in action Wednesday in the District 6-1A third-place game with a chance to qualify for the PIAA tournament. Ferndale plays No. 3 seed Glendale at St. Francis University at 1 p.m.
"It's just one good team after another good team," Wagner said. "They're all good. You just have to come with your best game and see what you got."
Top-seeded West Branch improved to 19-3. The Warriors tangle with Claysburg-Kimmel for the District 6 title after the third-place game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.