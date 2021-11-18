His team dealt with adversity throughout a three-game losing streak and seemingly turned the corner at an appropriate time.
Portage Area High School football coach Marty Slanoc believes in the Mustangs. Of more significance, Slanoc sees signs that his players believe in themselves heading into a District 6 Class 1A semifinal game at top-seeded Juniata Valley on Friday.
“As crazy as this sounds, we’re finding out who we are,” said Slanoc, whose fourth-seeded Mustangs are 7-3. “We’re not perfect. We make mistakes, but we work hard to correct them and don’t allow them to affect us as much. Our kids are resilient and they have a winner’s mentality right now.
“The last few weeks, it just seems different. We just feel like we’re better than we’ve shown. There are winners on this team. There are players from the basketball team that went deep. There are players from the baseball team that won the WestPAC.”
Portage won a high-scoring District 6 quarterfinal-round game against fifth-seeded West Shamokin, 33-31, last week. The home win ended a three-game losing streak this season and snapped a string of five consecutive district playoff losses. Portage beat Penns Manor in the 2016 quarterfinals before losing to Homer-Center in the semifinals that year.
Top-seeded Juniata Valley is 9-1 after a 29-12 home victory over eighth-seeded Conemaugh Valley. The Green Hornets beat host Portage 43-7 in last year’s district quarterfinals.
“Our coaching staff loves the opportunity. The kids love the opportunity,” Slanoc said. “They’re excited. It’s great to get a playoff win, the first one for these seniors.”
Mustangs seniors Oren Heidler (97 carries, 781 yards, 11 TDs) and Jon Wolford (142-692, eight TDs) average 8.1 and 4.9 yards a carry, respectively.
Senior Kaden Claar (367 rushing yards, 464 receiving yards) has 1,342 all-purpose yards, including return yardage.
Junior quarterback Andrew Miko has completed 54 of 110 passes for 815 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Last week, the Mustangs trailed the Wolves by six points at halftime and had been outgained by nearly 200 yards. Portage rallied to win, an important step for a team that hadn’t had a victory since Oct. 1 due to a pair of open dates around the three losses.
“The three games we lost, down at Berlin, our kids felt we should have won that game,” Slanoc said of a 29-22 setback in a game Portage had led 16-0. “We were excited for the Windber game. They came out and they were clicking and they just put it on us (in a 62-7 loss). We left River Valley (in a 21-6 loss) with a feeling that it could have been our game.
“For us to be down at the half against West Shamokin and the things that were going wrong for us, we challenged them,” Slanoc said. “The kids stuck together. These guys played hard and when you play hard, good things can happen.”
Juniata Valley has won four straight games since its lone loss, 7-6, to Northern Bedford County. The Green Hornets, ranked No. 6 by the Pennsylvania Football News, have outscored opponents 261-78.
Senior Lambert Palmer has completed 49 of 94 passes for 1,025 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior Jayce Rand has 144 carries for 752 yards and 11 touchdowns. Palmer has 350 rushing yards and five scores.
Jake Johnson (17 catches, 373 yards, seven TDs) and Jacob Rodkey (13-369, four TDs) have combinbed for 30 receptions and 742 yards.
"Last year, they were better than us, but we played poorly and I don’t think the score was an indicator," Slanoc said. "They’re a good team. They’re a confident team. They’re 9-1 for a reason.”
No. 2 seed Homer-Center hosts third-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the other District 6 semifinal on Friday.
