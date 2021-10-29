Area runners will be seeking gold at Saturday's District 6 cross country championships.
Races will begin at 9 a.m. at Indian Valley Elementary Center in Reedsville. The Class 3A competition will lead off the day, followed by Class 1A and then Class 2A.
Both of the Central Cambria teams will be favorites in Class 2A. The squads finished in second place at the PIAA meet after winning district titles in 2020. This year, both teams went 12-0 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Coach Randy Wilson earned his 200th career victory with the boys team this season.
On the boys side, the Red Devils have captured seven straight District 6 crowns. The Central Cambria girls squad has earned three consecutive district titles, including 15 of the past 16.
Central Cambria senior Stella Kuntz won individual district titles in 2018 and 2019. Portage senior Lauren Shaffer is also a two-time District 6 champion, winning in 2019 and 2020.
In girls Class 1A, the top two teams and first 10 individuals not on those two qualifying squads will earn tickets to next weekend's PIAA meet in Hershey. Shaffer, a Bucknell cross country and track and field recruit, will be tested by Penns Valley's Anna Stitzer, Juniata Valley's Morgan Hess and Marion Center's Lydia Miller and Reagan Ryan. Shaffer finished in second place as a freshman at the PIAA meet in 2018.
The top team and first five individuals not on the district championship squad will advance to Hershey next week in girls' Class 2A. Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm is this year's LHAC champion. Central Cambria's Morgan Brandis, Annaliese Niebauer, Abigail Sheehan and Alaina Sheehan, along with Westmont Hilltop's Julia Dill should be near the top of the pack.
On the boys side in Class 1A, the top two teams and first 10 individuals not on the top two squads advance to Hershey. Portage's Josh Canavan and United's Colton Henning are expected to be among the favorites.
The championship team along with the first five runners not on the top team will qualify for the PIAA meet next weekend in boys Class 2A. Evan George, Aiden Lechleitner (seventh place at the 2020 district meet), Devon Morgan and Cody Roberts have been Central Cambria's top runners all fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.