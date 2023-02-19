STATE COLLEGE – Penn State wrestling fans packed into Rec Hall one final time this season Sunday to watch the top-ranked Nittany Lions close out the regular season against in-state Clarion.
Penn State earned wins in nine of 10 bouts to conclude its regular-season schedule with a 40-6 victory against the Golden Eagles. The win improved the Nittany Lions to 16-0 overall this year, and it was their 44th straight dual win.
Penn State recognized eight members of its senior class before the dual: Donovon Ball, Roman Bravo-Young, Max Dean, Paul Feite, Konner Kraezszig, Joe Lee, Seth Nevills and Eddie Smith.
“It’s been a great group of guys,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “They’re a pretty close group – guys from all over the country and from different backgrounds. Some of them have years of eligibility remaining, I think, so who knows if they’ll use them or not. I think we still have the big stuff left in the season here to see how things turn out, but so far, they’ve been pretty great.”
Penn State now shifts its focus to the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The two-day conference tournament begins on March 4th. From there, the Nittany Lions will attempt to defend their individual and team NCAA championships at nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 16-18.
Gary Steen and Joey Fischer opened the regular-season finale at 125 pounds. Steen registered two takedowns and an escape point to win a 5-1 decision against his Golden Eagles counterpart.
Bravo-Young (No. 1) provided the Nittany Lions with their first pin of the dual – and the last of his Rec Hall career – when he pinned Mason Prinkey (4:31) to give Penn State early bonus points and a 9-0 advantage just two bouts in.
It was a full-circle moment for Bravo-Young, who began his Nittany Lion career with a pin in Rec Hall.
“It’s (been) more than I imagined,” Bravo-Young said of his time with the program. “I’m lucky – blessed. I love every bit of it, and I’m definitely grateful. Enjoyed it all.”
No. 5 Beau Bartlett collected five takedowns in a 12-4 major decision with 1:59 in riding time against Clarion’s Seth Koleno at 141 pounds. Reigning Big Ten Wrestler of the Week Shayne Van Ness (No. 13) defended his recent award by nabbing a 17-1 win by technical fall (4:59) against Kyle Schickel at 149 pounds. Eighth-ranked Levi Haines gave the Nittany Lions consecutive technical fall wins when he picked up an 18-3 win by technical fall (4:26) against Trevor Elfvin at 157 pounds.
Penn State led Clarion, 26-0, at intermission.
Alex Facundo (No. 9) sent Penn State to its sixth-straight victory of the afternoon with a 16-10 decision against Cameron Pine at 165 pounds. Facundo accumulated seven takedowns. Top-ranked Carter Starocci grabbed a 19-3 win by technical fall (5:00) against John Worthing at 174 pounds.
No. 21 Will Feldkamp pinned Ball (1:20) at 184 pounds in Clarion’s lone win of the non-conference dual. Ball wrestled his second straight dual in place of top-ranked Aaron Brooks.
“I think he had something going on,” Sanderson said of Brooks. “He’s bouncing around. He’s healthy. He’s fine.”
Dean (No. 3) won a 9-5 decision with 1:40 in riding time against Tyler Bagoly at 197 pounds, and No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet capped the regular-season finale at 285 pounds with a pin (5:21) against Austin Chapman.
Penn State won the takedown advantage, 39-4.
“I think overall our guys wrestled well,” Sanderson said. “A couple of mistakes here and there, but if you’re not making mistakes, then you’re probably not progressing. We’re happy with where we are. (We’ll) get a couple good weeks of training in, and (will be) ready to roll.”
