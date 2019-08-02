Sunday’s free AAABA youth baseball clinic will offer a great lineup of coaches for the 1 p.m. gathering Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Nelson Figeroa – a former New York Mets pitcher and broadcaster, 1994 Brooklyn AAABA pitcher and a member of the 2019 AAABA Hall of Fame class – is expected to appear, along with longtime Brooklyn Youth Service manager Rafael “Papo” Lozada.
The clinic is open to area youth players ages 12 and under. Parents must sign waiver forms for children to participate. Waiver forms can be found at www.tribdem.com/sports and will be available Sunday at the stadium gate.
• Dee Dee Osborne, AAABA Hall of Fame manager and Cleveland Indians associate scout, coordinator of coaches for the clinic.
• Austin Urban, all-state player at Richland High School, former Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles minor-league player and Penn State assistant coach.
• Rick Roberts, pitched in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and operates the ERA/Flood City Elite program.
• Tom Walter, AAABA Hall of Fame member and head coach at Wake Forest.
• Eric Dinyar, AAABA Hall of Fame member, Johnstown Pepsi-Cola/Knickerbockers standout pitcher and Detroit Tigers draft pick.
• Joe Vitko, AAABA Hall of Fame member, New York Mets draft pick, played Division I basketball at St. Francis University.
• Ricky Britt, AAABA Hall of Fame member, played with the 1965 Hahn Packing team and in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, drafted by the World Football League’s Philadelphia Bell.
• Ian Stiffler, Atlanta Braves draft pick out of Somerset Area High School, assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• Quenteen Robinson, Johnstown indoor professional football player and coach of multiple area sports.
• Chris Pfeil, general manager of the 2018 AAABA Tournament champion Martella’s Pharmacy team and head coach at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, and members of his Martella’s staff.
• Coaches and players from the 2019 New Orleans Boosters team in town to compete in the AAABA Tournament.
The clinic is co-sponsored by the Johnstown Oldtimers, Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Tribune-Democrat.
T-shirts, provided by the New Orleans team, will be handed out while supplies last.
No food or beverages may be brought into the stadium. Water will be provided on the field for participants.
The clinic will be followed by a AAABA alumni softball game at 4 p.m.
The 75th national tournament opens Monday at the Point and nearby fields.
Winning entry: Pierce Polacek, a 9-year-old player in the VE Arbutus Little League, is the winner of two tickets to attend the AAABA Hall of Fame banquet Saturday at the Pasquerilla Conference Center.
The tickets are provided by The Tribune-Democrat and the Johnstown Oldtimers.
Pierce’s name was selected in a random drawing from the more than 40 youth players who had signed up for the clinic by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Roberto Clemente Jr., son of the legendary Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder, is the keynote speaker for the banquet.
