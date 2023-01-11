Veteran area football coach Tony Penna Jr. resigned as head coach at Conemaugh Township Area High School.
Penna said he submitted his resignation on Wednesday after coaching the Indians for four seasons, including a 6-5 record during the 2022 campaign.
“I am really appreciative of the opportunity that the Conemaugh Township School District afforded me to be their head coach,” Penna said. “Our goal was to create a top-notch program, mentor great young men and ensure that we would always remain playing as Conemaugh Township (while also) trying to avoid succumbing to low numbers and having to explore other options. I feel we have accomplished those goals.
“Unfortunately, life has intervened and won’t allow me to coach for now,” Penna said. “Only God knows what the future holds.”
Penna recently accepted a position as a behavior specialist teacher in the Greater Johnstown School District, where he previously had spent a decade as a coach and athletic director. Penna also is the part-time recreation director for the City of Johnstown.
Penna’s Indians teams went 18-20 in four seasons, posting a 5-3 mark in 2020 in addition to this past season’s winning record. Conemaugh Township advanced to the District 5 playoffs twice and the Indians were ineligible for the postseason in 2021 because of a then-new co-op with Shade that bumped up the Indians a classification.
An original member of the WestPAC, Conemaugh Township officially will join the Heritage Conference in all sports in 2023-24.
Penna had replaced Sam Zambanini, who spent 35 years on the sidelines at Conemaugh Township as either an assistant or head football coach. Zambanini remains as the high school baseball coach.
Zambanini’s teams went 119-108 with a pair of District 5 titles during his 22 seasons as the head football coach.
Penna previously had been head coach for nine seasons at Greater Johnstown. He led the Trojans to a 59-44 record with three district/subregional championships in either Class 3A or 4A.
He also was head coach for one football season at Ferndale.
Former Trojans all-state player Antwuan Reed, who was part of four bowl game teams at the University of Pittsburgh, will begin his second season as coach at Greater Johnstown in 2023.
Penna is not a part of the Trojans coaching staff.
“I’ll just be supporting Antwuan and his staff during the school day,” Penna said.
Conemaugh Township Athletic Director Jarrod Feathers said Wednesday afternoon that the district's board of directors had to act on the resignation as well as any future hire, and it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter until then.
