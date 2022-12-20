Kenny Pickett will likely be back in action for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve as they host the Las Vegas Raiders in a primetime matchup on Saturday.
Coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that he anticipates the rookie quarterback will start after missing this past Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers due to a concussion sustained a week earlier.
“As far as Kenny Pickett, I think the concussion component of where he is is behind us,” Tomlin said. “I think he’s got to check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice today, he’d be a full participant.”
Pickett suffered the concussion in the Dec. 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens on a sack by linebacker Roquan Smith. It was Pickett’s second concussion in an eight-week span; he was previously concussed in the Oct. 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Unsportsmanslike conduct penalties: In Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Panthers, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Marcus Allen both committed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the second half of the game.
Johnson made a crucial catch on third down in Carolina territory and shed multiple tacklers to pick up the first down. After the play, Johnson was flagged for taunting Carolina safety Jeremy Chinn. Despite the penalty backing the Steelers up to the 22-yard line, they scored on the drive, giving Pittsburgh a 21-7 lead late in the third quarter.
Allen’s penalty was more costly.
On Carolina’s next drive, Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward sacked Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold on second and third down, respectively. Carolina was facing a fourth-and-27 at midfield when Allen, who is primarily a special teams player, inexplicably walked over to the Panthers huddle during the television timeout. The penalty gave the Panthers an automatic first down at the Steelers 34-yard line, leading to a field goal six plays later.
Tomlin was asked on Tuesday to gauge the discipline of his team.
“If you’re talking about a couple of plays that transpired last Sunday, not good,” Tomlin said, “but largely I do feel good about the overall discipline of us, certainly.”
Tomlin wouldn’t elaborate on the conversations he had with Johnson or Allen.
“I’ll leave that in-house. I’m not going to give you the pound of flesh you’re looking for,” Tomlin said.
Injury updates: In addition to Pickett being ready to return to play, Tomlin provided other injury updates on Tuesday. Strong safety Terrell Edmunds has a hamstring injury, while Johnson is dealing with turf toe and fullback Derek Watt has an ankle injury. Tomlin says they could be limited in practice early in the week, but it’s not anticipated that any will miss Saturday’s game.
Inside linebacker Myles Jack missed the game at Carolina with a groin injury, but Tomlin believe he’ll be back on the field on Christmas Eve.
Immaculate Reception anniversary: Friday will mark the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, arguably the most famous play in Steelers – and perhaps NFL – history. On December 23, 1972, against the then-Oakland Raiders, Franco Harris made a miraculous catch when he snagged the ball just inches from the ground with seconds remaining in the game.
Harris ran 60 yards for a touchdown, giving the Steelers their first playoff win in the team’s 40-year history. The Steelers lost the following week to the eventual Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphins, but the victory kicked off an eight-year span of unprecedented success as the Steelers went on to win four Super Bowls in the ’70s.
The Steelers are holding several events to commemorate the play this week, culminating in Harris’ No. 32 jersey being retired at halftime of Saturday’s game against the Raiders.
Tomlin has gotten to know Harris during his time in Pittsburgh and spoke about his work in the community, particularly serving on the board of the Pittsburgh Promise, which provides scholarships for students at Pittsburgh Public Schools.
“He’s just a special man. Forget the player. Obviously, I never knew the player. I know the man, and just what an awesome representation of this organization, this community, a guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him,” Tomlin said. “I just admire his passion for Pittsburgh and young people. He served a long time on the board with my wife at Pittsburgh Promise, and his passion for others and this place and the Steelers is unparalleled and it’s to be admired.”
Tomlin also spoke about the Immaculate Reception and its importance to the franchise.
“Yeah, I was in Section 135 that day. I was eight months old,” Tomlin joked. “It’s funny. Surprisingly, I probably met 75,000 people that was there that day.
“It’s just one of those beautiful things in the history of our game and it’s humbling to be in close proximity to it – to work for this organization, to understand its impact on this organization; the career that it spawned in Franco, a gold jacket career; what it did for them that season in terms of changing the trajectory that season; what it’s done for this franchise,” Tomlin said.
“There are many things that make it the play that it is and the most significant play in the history of our game, and it’s just an honor to be in proximity to it. To know the man involved, to call Pittsburgh home, and so it’s awesome to be a part of and to witness,” Tomlin continued.
“But at the same time, we understand that we’ve got present-day business, and the best way we can honor him and (the Immaculate Reception) is by performing and so we’re going to work extremely hard to prepare ourselves leading up to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.