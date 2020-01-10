Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman Quinn Warmuth has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Robert Morris University of the Atlantic Hockey conference effective immediately. the North American Hockey League team announced on Friday.
The 20-year old defenseman was playing in his first season with the Tomahawks and fourth overall in the NAHL.
“I just want to thank the Johnstown coaching staff, my teammates, billet family, and all of the fans for the support they have given me in helping me make my dreams of playing DI hockey possible," Warmuth said. “Johnstown is a very special place to play junior hockey and I couldn’t be more thankful for what it gave me not only as a player, but as a person.”
Through 33 games this season, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, led all Tomahawks defensemen in scoring with 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists).
Warmuth finished his NAHL career with 63 points in 196 games. He appeared in the NAHL Top Prospects Tournaments as a member of the NAHL Selects rosters the past two seasons.
"We are all extremely happy for Quinn and proud of him for this opportunity to join a great program for coach (Derek) Schooley at RMU and start playing right away," said Tomahawks head coach Mike Letizia. "We brought Quinn in this offseason because we really felt we needed to add an experienced, well-rounded D man to our team, and he certainly delivered.
"He played in all situations for us, was a great teammate off the ice, and a fantastic ambassador within our community. While we are sad to lose Quinn as a part of our current roster, we know that this was an opportunity he could not pass up. We all wish him nothing but the absolute best as he begins his college career."
Warmuth joins former Tomahawks Luke Lynch (2014-16), Roman Kraemer (2016-19), and Cameron Hebert (2018-19) on the current Colonials roster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.