JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The North American Hockey League's Johnstown Tomahawks were purchased by Tomahawks Hockey Partners LLC and will remain in the city.
Tomahawks Hockey Partners LLC is a group comprised of John Koufis, the majority investor of the group, and local Johnstown shareholders William Bahorik, Chris Martella, Gary Poborsky, Rose Poborsky, John Polacek, William Polacek, Craig Saylor and Daniel Thompson.
“Johnstown has a significant and unique historical relevance in the game of hockey," said Koufis, the chief executive officer and governor of the new ownership group. "The group looks forward to working with the current team staff and everyone in the community to keep the Johnstown Tomahawks a continued source of pride for the entire region and to help deliver a first-class entertainment experience at the iconic 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Most importantly, the entire staff will continue to work diligently with our current and future players to help them achieve their hockey goals and provide them with a NAHL juniors experience they will remember fondly. These kids are elite players that the entire community can proudly support and be a part of their journey to the next level – NCAA and/or professional.”
Johnstown competes in the NAHL East Division with the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, Maine Nordiques, Maryland Black Bears, New Jersey Titans, Northeast Generals and Philadelphia Rebels. The Tomahawks finished in fifth place and went 29-26-5 with 63 points in 2022-23.
“We are very excited to partner with John to grow our hockey legacy, which is so important to our region," said Saylor, the minority owner since 2018 and president of business operations and alternate governor of the new ownership group. "Many memories were made during the days of the Jets, Wings, Red Wings and the Chiefs, and we embrace the responsibility of creating new, quality experiences for our players, fans and sponsors. Our commitment and excitement will be on display throughout the year."
Johnstown will begin its 12th season in the NAHL in 2023-24. Continuing the hockey tradition in the city is important to Koufis.
“I also would like to recognize and say thank you to Jim and Rick Bouchard for their contributions in bringing hockey back to the region," Koufis said. "Our entire group is honored to continue the journey they started back in 2012.”
The Tomahawks staff will hold a press conference to officially announce the ownership changes later this month. The NAHL schedule for the 2023-24 season is also set to be released in the coming weeks.
