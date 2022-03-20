The Johnstown Tomahawks came up big at both ends of the ice during the third period Saturday night to earn an 8-6 victory over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
After a wild first two periods that saw each team fail to hold a two-goal lead, Johnstown’s Cole Bianchin won a battle behind the net and put home his fourth tally of the year to break a 6-all tie at the 7:34 mark. Jake Black later scored his league-leading 38th goal with just over three minutes left to complete a hat trick and give the Tomahawks some breathing room.
Defensively, Johnstown killed off three Danbury power-play opportunities in the third, while goaltender Matt O’Donnell, who came in to start the final period in relief of Dominik Wasik, stopped all eight shots he faced to earn the win in net.
“It was a roller coaster today, but at the end of the day, you have to find a way to get two points,” said Johnstown coach Mike Letizia, whose squad improved to 29-17-6 and moved into sole possession of second place in the tight NAHL East Division standings, where just five points separate four of the top five teams.
“It was never easy, but we persevered. We didn’t have a good start, then we got back on the right side, but every time we got a lead, they would claw right back into it. We have to understand how important it is to play every single shift, and in the ebbs and flows of a game like this, we were able to get contributions from everybody.”
In addition to Black’s hat trick, Jake Badal scored a pair of goals for the Tomahawks, while Zach Murray notched a goal and three assists. Holt Oliphant, who was playing in his 100th career game for Johnstown, added a pair of assists, along with David Wilcox.
Danbury (10-36-3) dominated the opening minutes of action. Lucas DiChiara blasted a shot from the left point at 2:30 to open the scoring, and Gabe Dombrowski then made it 2-0 at the 5:36 mark.
The Jr. Hat Tricks outshot Johnstown 8-1 in that stretch, prompting Letizia to use his timeout after the second Danbury goal.
The momentum then shifted in the Tomahawks’ favor, as Johnstown responded with three consecutive goals over the remainder of the period.
Badal got Johnstown on the board at 7:32, with Wilcox and Murray picking up assists on the play. Badal followed that up with a great move to elude a defender and put home his 16th goal of the season on assists from Frank Jenkins and Braedon Ford to tie it 2-all at 12:42.
Black then gave the Tomahawks their first lead when he went in on a breakaway to convert an unassisted power-play goal with just under two minutes left in the period.
Roberts Andersons tied it for Danbury at 3:35 of the second, but less than two minutes later, Black put the Tomahawks back on top after burying a shot from the left circle off a face-off win by Stephen Kyrkostas. Johnny Ulicny also assisted on the play.
Gavin Klaassen then scored his first of the year for Johnstown to make it 5-3 at the 6:13 mark before Danbury battled back to tie it on goals from Logan Nickerson and Hunter McCurdy.
Murray’s power-play goal, his 22nd of the season, regained a 6-5 edge for the Tomahawks at 17:04, but Danbury’s Robert Hyde stole an errant pass and scored on a breakaway in the final minute to tie it heading into the decisive third period.
Bianchin’s gritty goal put his team ahead to stay.
“I outworked the guy in the corner and took it to the net,” Bianchin said. “I saw the goalie fell down and the five-hole was open.” “I had great support from my forwards the whole shift, we outworked them.”
Black then effectively put the contest out of reach.
“It was an up-and down game,” Black said. “We started off pretty slow, but regrouped. We went goal for goal and then had some big penalty kills and had a big third period.”
