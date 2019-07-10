The North American Hockey League announced Wednesday that it will be developing and sending a team to represent the league and the United States at the 2019 Sirius Junior Club World Cup.
The Johnstown Tomahawks’ Chris Trouba has been chosen to represent his club in this worldwide tournament as the NAHL team will be assembled with one player from each of its 24 teams.
This is the first year that the NAHL has participated in an international tournament.
"I am super excited to represent the Tomahawks organization and the city of Johnstown,” Trouba said. “It’s an honor to have been selected, and I’m excited for us to show the world the kind of high-caliber talent the NAHL produces."
Trouba’s coach agrees.
“The NAHL could not have chosen a more deserving player than Chris to be part of the team heading to Russia,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He has been an absolute warrior for us here in Johnstown and an outstanding captain. His two-way defensive game, hard-nosed style, and incredible leadership should be a vital part of the team. I could not be prouder of him as the first representative of the Tomahawks to participate in this event.“
The tournament will take place in Sochi, Russia, and will go on from August 23-31. Junior league teams from all around the world will compete against each other at this event.
