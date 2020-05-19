Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman and captain Chris Trouba has committed to play NCAA hockey for the Plattsburgh State Cardinals of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC).
Trouba, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, recently completed an outstanding four-year junior career in Johnstown.
He first joined the Tomahawks from the Detroit Compuware AAA program after signing an NAHL tender agreement prior to the 2016-17 season. From that point on, Trouba would leave an everlasting mark on the Tomahawks organization.
Trouba immediately made an impact on the Johnstown community as he won the team’s Community Pride Award during his rookie season. He followed that up by being named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2017-18, a season in which he also served as the team’s assistant captain.
Prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, he was named captain. That season he led the Tomahawks to the best season in franchise history which included the NAHL regular season points title, and a trip to the Robertson Cup championship.
Trouba was named to the 2019 Robertson Cup All-Tournament team with his stellar play. Additionally, he represented the East Division at the NAHL’s Top Prospects Event.
During the summer of 2019, Trouba was selected as a member of Team NAHL to participate in the World Junior Cup in Sochi, Russia.
This was the first time that the NAHL participated in this event, and Chris was the Tomahawks’ inaugural selection.
The 2019-20 season was a devastating one for Trouba due to a season-ending injury suffered in November. This injury did not take away from the incredible impact that he made on the Tomahawks organization as well as the entire Johnstown community. At the conclusion of the season, Chris was selected as the recipient of the NAHL’s League Leadership Award further cementing his name into history as one of the most respected players to ever wear a Tomahawks uniform as well as play in the North American Hockey League.
“There is not much more that I could say about Chris,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia. “His commitment and dedication to the Tomahawks organization and the city of Johnstown is unmatched. He was the pinnacle of leadership for our program, and was deservingly beloved by Tomahawks fans. Even in a season that unfolded like it did, the impact Chris had on our team and Tomahawks supporters is unparalleled. Team leaders like Chris do not come around often, and he has set the bar incredibly high for anybody that comes after him. He will leave an incredible legacy behind with our program, and I am extremely grateful to have been his coach during his junior career.”
Trouba will join Pavel Kharin as well as Tomahawk alumni and former teammates Joe Kile and Mitchell Hale at Plattsburgh State. The group was a part of the 2018-19 NAHL East Division championship team.
Plattsburgh State, located in Plattsburgh, New York, is led by coach Steve Moffat. In 2001, the program won the NCAA Division III national championship.
