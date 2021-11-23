The Johnstown Tomahawks have acquired defenseman Frank Jenkins in a trade from the Corpus Christi IceRays.
The 19-year-old will be joining the Tomahawks after playing the past three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in Canada.
He combined for 22 points in his three seasons there.
Jenkins, listed at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, joined the IceRays this season and has five points (two goals and three assists) in 16 games played with the North American Hockey League club.
“We are really excited to add Frank to our team,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “We feel that he adds the experience and the style of play that we are looking for being a two-way D-man that can move the puck and defend hard. He has been playing 25 minutes per game, so we know he is capable of carrying a heavy load 5-on-5 and with special teams.”
The Michigan native is expected to provide a jolt on the blue line for Johnstown.
“Being an ‘02 (graduate), it is also nice that he has experience and can be a possible two-year player for us, as we hope he is another strong player from the Michigan area where we have found success,” Letizia said. “As we continue to progress this season, we need to stabilize all areas of our team and we certainly feel like Frank can help our defense immediately.”
The Tomahawks play at Jamestown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, before hosting the Rebels on Friday and Saturday.
