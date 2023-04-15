JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Tomahawks were able to fulfill coach Mike Letizia’s hopes of ending the 2022-23 season on a high note after being eliminated from playoff contention.
After a disappointing one-goal loss to New Jersey to open the weekend, the Tomahawks rebounded to defeat the Titans 4-2 in front of 2,098 fans at 1st Summit Arena to close out the season on Saturday night.
“Today, we just wanted to make sure the last game of the season was a positive one,” Letizia said. “All of the guys stepped up and did a great job.”
Johnstown ended the 2022-23 campaign with a 29-26-5 record and 63 points, finishing in fifth place in the East Division standings.
The Tomahawks were one win and two points behind fourth place Northeast for the final playoff spot, as the team missed the postseason for just the third time in its 11-year history.
“Obviously the overall result isn’t what we wanted, but the finish was big,” said Tomahawks forward Anthony Galante, who scored two goals in the win. “It was a great sendoff. I can pray for moments like this, and to be able to do this in our home barn, was just unbelievable. It a great way to cap off my junior league career and the season.”
Galante is one of nine Johnstown players who played their final game in the NAHL due to reaching the age limit for the league.
Galante and goaltender Adam Johnson are the only two out of the group who have committed to playing college hockey. Galante is headed to Stonehill College, while Johnson is going to Lindenwood University, both Division I programs.
“I wouldn’t be where I’m going if it wasn’t for this organization,” Galante said. “This coaching staff and everyone here puts all of that effort into helping us out. I wouldn’t want to do this anywhere else.”
Johnson, who was traded to Johnstown from Danbury earlier this season, voiced similar thoughts to Galante, adding that playing with his younger brother Ryan made his final year more special.
“It was great to be able to play in Johnstown with this group and this fan base,” Adam Johnson said. “When I got the news that I was coming here, I was so excited. It was so nice to hear the goal horn go off and not have the puck go past me.”
Four other Tomahawks are committed to Division I college teams, including Ethan Perrault (Augustana), Gabriel Lunn (Robert Morris), Dylan Shane (Niagara) and Tyler DesRochers (Mercyhurst).
Letizia said Shane is the only one of the four confirmed to be returning to Johnstown next season. The remaining trio, who still have NAHL eligibility, will make their decisions in the coming months.
“We are going to lose some guys, but at the same time, we have a very strong core that is able to return,” Letizia said. “We saw a lot of growth in these guys. It’s been a while since we were able to bring a lot of guys back. We just have to keep finding ways to improve as a unit.”
Johnson was making only his second start in the Tomahawks’ last 10 games, and went winless his previous four appearances.
The Chicago native stopped 16 of 18 New Jersey shots.
Johnson also turned away three Titans breakaway opportunities, including a 2-on-0 New Jersey rush in the first period.
“I’m just trying my best out there,” Johnson said. “Making those saves is me doing my job. The fans erupting after I make a big save is such a huge confidence boost, and knowing they’re behind me is a great feeling.”
Johnstown jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind a power play goal from Galante and a tally from Nick Ahern. Ahern was able to record his score by using the “Michigan” move, putting the puck in from behind the net.
New Jersey got on the board from Michael Young’s 29th goal of the season to cut the deficit in half at 15:38, but Andrew King answered for Johnstown just 39 seconds later to give the Tomahawks a 3-1 lead after one period.
Galante scored his second goal of the game and 27th of the year for the lone tally of the second period. Arhip Sidarovich set the final with a late third period goal for the Titans.
“Obviously we wanted to be in the postseason, and no one feels that more than me,” Letizia said. “It’s a standard for the organization every year to get into the playoffs. We just have to keep making strides, learn from it, and we’re going to be committed to making a big turnaround for this group.”
