The Johnstown Tomahawks won their first game back in nearly seven months against Team USA’s National Development Team Program U17’s by a final score of 6-4 on Saturday.
The Tomahawks came out flying in the first period, tallying three goals. Newcomers Dominic Schimizzi (RW) and Matt McQuade (RW) scored while returning player Reed Stark (LW) also tallied on a goal in the first frame.
Team USA woke up a bit for the 2nd period by adding on two goals while the Tomahawks added three more. Tensions started to rise during the middle frame between the two teams but for the most part both sides kept their composure and focus on the game.
Things calmed down for the third period with two more goals for each team. Late in the game, Team USA pulled goaltender Dylan Silverstein.
The Tomahawks made a few good attempts on the empty net but USA’s defense was strong in keeping the puck away.
Tomahawks goaltender Sam Evola was solid in net all night making great saves while stopping 36 of 40 shots faced. Newcomer Dominic Schimizzi of Greenburg was the No. 1 star of the game with a goal and three assists.
The Hawks will face Team USA again Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Walk-up tickets will be available prior to the game or can be purchased online at https://form.jotform.com/202716429219052.
