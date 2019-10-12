ODENTON, Md. – The Johnstown Tomahawks broke open a tie game with three goals in the third period to defeat the Maryland Black Bears 4-1 on Saturday.
Carson Gallagher gave the Tomahawks (5-4-2) a 1-0 lead in the first on an assist from Bennett Stockdale.
Maryland tied it in the second.
Stockdale, Pavel Kharin and Spencer DenBeste (short handed) recorded goals in the third. Stockdale’s 18 points leads the NAHL.
Johnstown goaltender David Tomeo stopped 33 shots to earn the victory.
Over 20 penalties were called in the physical contest.
