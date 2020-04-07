Johnstown Tomahawks goaltender David Tomeo has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Sacred Heart University of the Atlantic Hockey Association for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The 21-year old veteran finished his first season with the Tomahawks, and fourth year of junior hockey.
After joining the team in October, the native of West Caldwell, New Jersey, shined in his debut weekend stopping 75 of 77 shots in a pair of wins leading to him being named the NAHL East Division Star of the Week. In 25 games with the Tomahawks, Tomeo finished with a record of 16-6-2.
In addition, Tomeo represented the Tomahawks at the 2020 NAHL Top Prospects tournament as a member of the East Division team. In his two appearances, he did not allow a single goal.
“We are all extremely happy for David and proud of him for committing to Sacred Heart,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia. “David came to our team in October and gave us such a lift with his veteran presence and his competitive will to win. His play was instrumental in us gaining belief and team confidence while delivering for us on the ice.
“David has had a thorough junior career and showed himself that patience and trust in the process can yield a great result. Additionally, coach Nick Mish did an outstanding job on and off the ice to help his development.”
“I couldn’t be more proud of David on his commitment,” said Mish, the Tomahawks goalie coach. “As soon as David came in, he had incredible work ethic and a willingness to learn. We had a great player-coach relationship. I not only got to see him develop as a goalie, I also grew as a coach. I cannot wait to see him play and progress at the next level.”
Sacred Heart University is located in Fairfield, Conn. and is led by coach CJ Marottolo.
“I am very thankful to have this opportunity to go to Sacred Heart and pursue a big goal I set out to play junior hockey for, which is playing Division I hockey,” stated Tomeo. “However, that goal was helped to be attained more so than ever by the Johnstown Tomahawks organization. From coaching, to teammates, to ownership, to fans, to rink employees, to trainers, to the town, and billets, the Johnstown Tomahawks organization is a family. That environment breeds success and helped me to feel comfortable in every aspect. Thus, it allowed me to play my game to the fullest.”
Tomeo joins Tomahawk teammate Carson Gallagher who committed to Sacred Heart early in the season.
“This commitment puts light on a sad end to the season for me,” Tomeo concluded. “In my heart, I felt since October we were the team that would win. When a season ends like that, especially in your last year of juniors, it hurts. I am thankful however, I had coaches who championed for me and helped me land a commitment at the highest level of college hockey. Sacred Heart is a great fit for me, being a Catholic school, close to home, a great hockey program, offers a surplus of majors I like to choose from, and I’ll get to play with one of my best friends from the Tomahawks, Carson Gallagher.”
