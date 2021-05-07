The Johnstown Tomahawks have once again partnered with Conemaugh Health System for a unique promotion blending the healthcare and hockey communities together.
On Wednesday, representatives from both parties announced a plan to honor frontline workers during Saturday's Tomahawks game against the Maryland Black Bears at 7 p.m. The team will don a specialty jersey to honor hospital workers, doctors, nurses and anyone directly fighting COVID-19 for the past 14 months. The game-worn jerseys will be available via online auction at the conclusion of Saturday's game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The partnership involving the special jersey is only a small aspect of what the Tomahawks and Conemaugh Health System have been able to accomplish together.
“We have always had a strong relationship with Conemaugh," Tomahawks director of business operations Derek Partsch said. "They have been with us from the very beginning nine years ago and remain one of our top partners each season. Whether it is through their doctors taking care of our guys, or the business side with things like this, they have always gotten it done when it counted.”
Partsch says this season was kind of bland compared to what Tomahawks fans have been used to, but expects the special jerseys to be well-received.
“ 'Hawks fans love their special jerseys, and these will be no different," Partsch said. "The design is perfect and everyone will love them.”
The Tomahawks outsource their need for team physicians through Conemaugh Health System.
“Having immediate access to a medical center blocks from our arena and direct access to such dedicated, caring professionals like Dr. Pozun and Dr. Leslie is so valuable in keeping our team on the ice with great care," Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. "It’s hard to put into words how important our relationship is.”
Additionally, the Tomahawks have invited Conemaugh Health System employees to attend the game for free.
“Support from our community, and especially from our partners at the Tomahawks has been overwhelming and so appreciated throughout our entire health system,” said Conemaugh Health System Market President William Caldwell. “Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has tested our resilience on a daily basis, but this community lifted our spirits during the toughest days and reminded us again and again of our purpose and our commitment to Making Communities Healthier.”
Tickets for the specialty jersey game can be purchased by calling the Tomahawks office at 814-536-4625 or in the lobby of 1st Summit Arena on Saturday.
