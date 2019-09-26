The Johnstown Tomahawks hope to enjoy a “banner night” at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Friday.
The eighth-year North American Hockey League team will unveil banners commemorating last season’s run to the league regular-season and East Division titles. The Tomahawks will open the home portion of their season at 7:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Titans.
“It’s going to be awesome,” said second-year Tomahawks forward Bennett Stockdale on Thursday at 1st Summit Arena.
“That was one of my favorite times of last year, coming in my first games here at home were completely different than anything I had experienced before.
“I’m excited for the new guys to be able to experience it as well.”
The Tomahawks bring a 2-3-1 record into the home opener and with five points are in fourth in the East Division.
New Jersey is 5-1-0, with a division-best 10 points.
“When you can finally play a game at home, it’s always exciting,” sixth-year Tomahawks head coach Mike Letizia said.
“It’s a place we want to make sure we perform very well in.
“We want to make sure our home ice is used to our advantage.”
Last season the Tomahawks dropped their opener 4-1 to the Jamestown Rebels, but then won the next 25 games at home.
The Tomahawks went 26-2-0 at 1st Summit Arena last season and were 27-3-0 as the home team, including two games at the NAHL Showcase.
“It’s awesome,” said fourth-year Tomahawks defenseman Chris Trouba, who also returns as the Johnstown captain. “This is one of the best places to play junior hockey. I’ve said it forever and I still believe it. The home opener is one of the best nights we have and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster and two-time Stanley Cup winner Phil Bourque will drop the ceremonial first puck.
Known as “The Ol’ Two-Niner,” Bourque played on the Penguins’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 1991 and 1992. He will meet with fans in the Esmark Lounge during the game.
“I say it every year, there is a lot going on,” Letizia said.
“There is the opportunity for distraction. We’ve got to flush that out of our minds and when the puck drops, we’ve got to just play.”
The Tomahawks accomplished as much throughout the 2018-19 season, which included a 17-game winning streak.
The organization collected numerous league-wide and divisional honors.
“We can’t really compare ourselves to last year because that’s not fair,” Trouba said.
“At the end of the day, it’s the same goals. The same structure is going to get us to where we need to be. We had great players last year. We have great players this year.
“It’s really in our hands to do what we did last year this year.”
The Tomahawks eliminated the Titans in the second round of a Robertson Cup playoff series that went five games.
“They’ll be coming hard, for sure,” Stockdale said. “They’ll think they owe us one from last year. We have to push back harder.”
The Titans went 31-26-3 with 65 points in 2018-19.
“Outside of only a few guys, they have the majority of their team back from last year,” Letizia said.
“There is a lot of familiarity in their team. They lost one, maybe two, forwards and a couple defensemen.
“We’re still learning how to play with each other as a team and we’re still learning what it takes to be successful,” he said.
“It will be a challenge for us and it’s a challenge we’re excited about.”
