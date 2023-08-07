The Johnstown Tomahawks will play a North American Hockey League expansion team at Penn State University’s Pegula Ice Arena at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30 in an exhibition game.
Johnstown will face the Rochester Jr. Americans, who will compete in the NAHL East Division with the Tomahawks beginning this season.
The other teams in the division include the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, Maine Nordiques, Maryland Black Bears, New Hampshire Mountain Kings, New Jersey Titans, Northeast Generals and Philadelphia Rebels.
After starting the season Sept. 8-9 at Maryland, the Tomahawks will take on the El Paso Rhinos (Sept. 13), Kenai River Brown Bears (Sept. 14), Aberdeen Wings (Sept. 15) and Amarillo Wranglers (Sept. 16) in the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.
