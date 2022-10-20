The Johnstown Tomahawks will need all the momentum and confidence they gained during a two-game sweep last weekend, as the first-place Maryland Black Bears visit 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Maryland (12-2-0) leads the North American Hockey League with 24 points and has a solid margin atop the East Division entering games Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7 p.m.) against the fourth-place Tomahawks.
“We know the start Maryland has had so far and the test they will present,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said.
“They’re pretty deep in all positions this season and have seen some very strong early returns both offensively and defensively.”
Maryland won four consecutive games during a home-and-home stretch against Danbury, beating the Jr. Hat Tricks 4-1 and 3-1 last weekend, and winning 4-0 and 3-1 on Oct. 7-8. The Black Bears have won 10 of their past 11 games.
“We certainly know our hands will be full, but at the same time we look at it as an opportunity for us to tackle a new challenge against a strong opponent,” Letizia said.
Maryland’s 6-foot-1 forward Christian Catalano leads the NAHL with 20 points, including 10 goals.
The 19-year-old has eight goals in his past seven games.
Dimitry Kebreau ranks fourth in the league with 16 points, including 10 goals, and Gabriel Westling is 12th with 14 points.
Goaltender William Hakansson is 7-0-0 with a 1.57 goals against average and .928 save percentage.
Johnstown’s Drake Albers has four goals and seven points this season, and Zachary Aben has two goals, both scored last weekend, and seven points. James Barbour also has seven points, with a pair of goals.
“We are trying to grow our game day-in and day-out collectively, and this weekend will be another chance for us to educate ourselves on the type of hockey we need to play in order to find sustained success,” Letizia said.
The Tomahawks beat Philadelphia 6-4 on Saturday and 2-1 last Friday.
Including a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Rebels on Oct. 1, Johnstown is on a modest 2-0-1 streak.
Goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp is 3-1-1 with a 3.00 goals against average and .896 save percentage.
Returnee goaltebder Matt O’Donnell is 3-3-2 with a 3.11 GAA and .894 save percentage.
“The boys definitely felt the excitement of grabbing two wins last weekend, especially on home ice,” Letizia said. “I think the feeling of winning at home in Johnstown is unmatched.
“Over the last several years, we have been able to lean on ways to win at home, which is something that we are really trying to build within this current roster,” he said.
“No better time than this Friday and Saturday to bring our best efforts of the season.”
