Reg Kent spent the better part of two days autographing boxes and bobbleheads.
Call it another big point scored by one of the most prolific scorers in Johnstown hockey history.
“I finished them off Tuesday. I did the first 300 actual bobbleheads. That took 8 hours,” Kent said. “The rest of them, I signed the box.”
The Johnstown Tomahawks will play the Northeast Generals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Kent’s Johnstown Jets era bobblehead, featuring his No. 7 jersey and the captain’s C, will be presented to the first 1,000 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The NAHL East Division third-place Tomahawks (16 points) and fourth-place Generals (13) also will play Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m.) at the War Memorial.
“It’s quite an honor when you think how many guys really do get a bobblehead, especially after all of these years. I’m the second Jet,” said Kent, who joins the late Don Hall as former Jets honored. “I think the ‘Legends’ is a great thing because we’re part of the history of hockey in Johnstown. At one time, the Jets were the thing. But times change. You go from the Jets to the Chiefs to the Tomahawks.
“It’s nice that people still remember the Jets and pay tribute not only to me but to the Jets themselves.”
Kent certainly earned the recognition.
The former center ranks third all-time among Johnstown professional hockey scoring leaders with 812 points, according to statistics provided by Johnstown hockey historian Mike Starchock.
Kent scored 272 goals and had 540 assists (1965-66 through 1973-74) with the Johnstown Jets in the former Eastern Hockey League and one season in the former pro North American Hockey League.
“It was a different style of hockey in those days,” Kent said.
Kent centered two high-scoring lines during his Jets career.
He played with Galen Head on the right wing and Gene Peacosh on the left. Later, Kent and Head played with winger Johnny Gofton.
“Everything worked out. We knew where the guy was going to be and we had a lot of success,” Kent said.
Kent led the Jets in scoring for three straight seasons while collecting 125 or more points each year from 1967-68 through 1969-70.
He had 144 points in 1967-68, including an amazing 106 assists. The next season, Kent scored 137 points and had 96 assists.
His 125 points in 1969-70 included 79 assists. He also led the Jets with 84 points in the NAHL in 1973-74.
“He had that sense in the back of his head,” said Head, who ranks fourth all-time with 604 regular-season points for the Jets. “He knew where we were all the time. Me being a right winger and he being a left-handed shot, I benefited from that. He looked my direction naturally. He could lay it right down on your stick.
“Many times, off the face-off he would give it right to me and I would just one-time it into the net,” Head added.
Both Kent’s No. 7 and Head’s No. 8 jerseys have been retired and hang in the rafters at the War Memorial alongside leading scorers Dick Roberge and Hall.
“Galen was a good right wing, a good shot,” Kent said. “I’d tell him, ‘You get in the open and I’ll get you the puck. Shoot and score.’ He’d hit a target. All I’d do is get him the puck.”
Finding his linemates came naturally to Kent.
“Peacosh was a great left winger and also a great centerman. He was really smart and a good playmaker,” Kent said. “Johnny Gofton could fly up the wing. He had a good shot. He’d find an opening and I’d get him the puck. The year I had 106 assists that’s what happened. That was the way it was.
“We just kind of knew where we were and it just worked out.”
Kent will drop the ceremonial first puck before Friday’s game. The Tomahawks will wear special throwback jerseys to honor the occasion.
Kent, the ultimate assist man, already has scored points with Johnstown’s hockey fans after two days spent autographing his bobblehead.
Mike Mastovich is a sports writer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.