Mike Letizia was at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday night.
But the Johnstown Tomahawks coach's bobblehead wasn't.
The Tomahawks announced on Saturday afternoon that "due to issues outside their control, the giveaway shipment for (Saturday's) promotion was delayed by U.S. Customs as a result of the situation in China."
The first 1,000 fans at the Tomahawks home game against the Jamestown Rebels on Saturday night will receive a voucher guaranteeing them a bobblehead at a future date.
"Our container has been held at customs in California for the past 21 days and was just cleared (Friday)," Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard said in a statement. "We've been working hard with our supplier to expidite the process but unfortunately we have to move with the voucher giveaway."
The Tomahawks announced that the bobbleheads are expected to arrive in Johnstown next week. The voucher also will feature a tear-off free ticket to the fans' choice of games on March 2 or March 3. The free tickets may be redeemed at the War Memorial Box Office.
Letizia will be honored on Saturday with the ceremonial puck drop and a video presentation as previously planned.
"Coach has more than 100 family members and friends attending the game so it's very disappointing that the giveaway was delayed but it doesn't deter us from celebrating his accomplishments and leadership of the franchise for the past six years along with everything he's done for the community," Bouchard said.
Saturday's game will begin at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders.
