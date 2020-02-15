GEIGER[mdash] Thomas L., 92, Windber, passed away February 14, 2020 at The Laurels in Pineville, NC. Born May 27, 1927 in Windber, son of the late Steven and Jeannette (Kapusi) Geiger. Preceded in death by wife, Helen (Dashko) Geiger; sons, Thomas M. Geiger and Jeffrey T. Geiger. Survived by…